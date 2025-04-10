Member Login
Just released: our 3 top small-cap stocks to consider buying in April [PREMIUM PICKS]

Just released: our 3 top small-cap stocks to consider buying in April [PREMIUM PICKS]

Small-cap shares tend to be more volatile than larger companies, so we suggest investors should look to build up a portfolio of at least 15 small-cap stocks.

Posted by
Mark Rogers
As the Head of The Motley Fool’s UK Investing Team, Mark approaches the stock market with the same old-fashioned business instincts and values that he honed growing up around the family business. An investor for 20 years, Mark specialises in unearthing top-quality under-the-radar investments in the small-cap market. He currently serves as Director of Investing for Motley Fool UK services and Managing Director of Motley Fool UK.
Published
More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

Our monthly Best Buys Now are designed to highlight our team’s three favourite, most timely Buys from our growing list of small-cap recommendations, to help Fools build out their stock portfolios.

“Best Buys Now” Pick #1:

Judges Scientific (LSE:JDG)

Why we like it: Judges Scientific (LSE: JDG) owns a carefully acquired, select group of niche specialist scientific equipment manufacturers, growing from a £4m investment vehicle in 2003 to a business valued at over £440m by the market today. It has achieved this growth with a common-sense, savvy approach to acquisitions — buying world-leading companies that boast ‘an established product range, an international customer profile and sustainable sales, profits and cash generation’.

“Chief executive David Cicurel founded the company and has led it ever since, sticking to his method of acquiring companies like these very selectively. Cicurel remains the ‘key man’ at Judges. Even in retirement – which the 74-year-old CEO isn’t contemplating any time soon – he would like to work in an advisory capacity on acquisitions. Additionally, we’re satisfied with what we see as the strength of the wider management team, which includes Mark Lavelle, formerly of Halma, and COO of Judges since 2017.”

Why we like it now: Judges Scientific experienced a challenging year in 2024, impacted by the delayed Geotek coring expedition and generally weak order intake, particularly from China. However, the share price has already halved and appears to have overreacted. The 2025 performance so far is in line with the board’s expectations, supported by the Japanese coring contract and a “healthy” order book. We recommend buying on the dip in anticipation of an earnings recovery in 2025. Currently, analysts’ consensus forecasts are for revenue growth of 11% for Judges in 2025.

“Best Buys Now” Pick #2:

Redacted

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

The Motley Fool UK has recommended Halma plc and Judges Scientific plc. Mark Rogers has positions in Judges Scientific plc.

