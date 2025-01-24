Member Login
£5,000 invested in National Grid shares 5 years ago is now worth…

Shares in National Grid look like a steady choice. But Stephen Wright thinks the firm’s growth prospects might be better than they look.

Stephen Wright
Stephen Wright
Image source: National Grid plc

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Including dividends, a £5,000 investment in National Grid (LSE:NG.) shares made in January 2020 is now worth £6,631. That’s an average return of 5.8% a year – almost exactly in line with the FTSE 100

Considering the stock’s often thought to be relatively safe compared to other UK shares, that looks more than respectable. And I think the outlook for the company might be reasonably positive. 

Regulation

National Grid operates a regulated utilities business. And like most things in life, there are good and bad aspects to this. The obvious benefit is a lack of competition. Investors don’t have to try and stay ahead of disruptive trends – the company’s status as a legal monopoly’s protected.

The obvious downside is that the firm isn’t allowed to set its own prices. These are also regulated – by Ofgem in the UK and by a combination of State and Federal organisations in the US. 

National Grid’s allowed to earn a specified return on its asset base. In the UK, that’s currently 4.25% (after inflation) and in the US it’s around 9% (before inflation). 

Growth

So far, so unexciting. But I think there’s a good reason to be optimistic about the company going forward, starting with the UK review of its current allowed rate for 2026. 

At the last review, National Grid’s allowed rate of return was cut from around 6% to the current 4.25%. But this was due to lower financing costs, which are part of Ofgem’s calculations.

Investors might remember though, that interest rates were 0.1% in 2021. And they’re much higher now, which might mean the company’s allowed rate could be set to increase from next year.

Nothing’s guaranteed, which is a risk with the business. But even if interest rates fall from their current levels I think shareholders might have grounds to be optimistic about the rate review in 2026. 

More growth

A higher rate on its current asset base would be a welcome boost for National Grid. But it’s also worth noting that the company has plans to expand this base by making investments. Between 2026 and 2031, the firm plans to spend £35bn on UK transmission infrastructure. And it updates its asset base each year, meaning it can start earning a return on these investments quickly. 

There is however, a complication. While National Grid updates its asset base annually, Ofgem reviews this each time it sets rates. So there’s a risk of the allowed return falling due to lower asset values.

Investors need to factor this into their thinking. But if the company’s careful with its capital expenditures, shareholders should benefit from the investments it makes. 

Looks can be deceiving

On the face of it, National Grid looks like a business with low risk and limited growth prospects. I think that appearance might be misleading on both counts. While regulation brings risk, I think the possibility of a higher allowed rate of return from 2026 could be a big boost for the stock.

Investors should consider this carefully as a possible boost going forward.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended National Grid Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

