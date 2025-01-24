Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £5,000 invested in Barclays shares 1 year ago is now worth…

£5,000 invested in Barclays shares 1 year ago is now worth…

Barclays’ shares have absolutely skyrocketed over the past 12 months. Dr James Fox has several key takeaways and shares his optimism.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is a freelance investment writer for the Fool UK. He also contributes to business and economics publications, having previously worked as a staff writer and editor. James has a PhD in development studies and has contributed to academic work on global supply chains. He also manages his own investment portfolio.
Published
| More on:
Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Barclays (LSE:BARC) shares have doubled in value over the past 12 months. In fact, and as a personal triumph with the banking stock now up 102%, all of my UK investments have doubled in value over the past year with the exception of Lloyds.

I think this goes to show that the UK, and the FTSE 100, can be a great place to find multibaggers.

So £5,000 invested one year ago is now worth £10,000. That’s a great return in anyone’s book. And in addition, an investor would have received a fairly juicy dividend during the period, around 5% of that original investment.

It was a no-brainer

A year ago, I was optimistic about Barclays despite the poor sentiment towards the stock. It was very much unloved. The stock had underperformed its peers, grappling with net interest margin (NIM) downgrades and SEC fines over securities errors.

Yet I believed these challenges presented a compelling buying opportunity. At just 6.9 times forward earnings, Barclays traded at a 35.8% discount to the sector average. Its price-to-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.39, typically a sign of overvaluation, looked appealing when factoring in a near-5% dividend yield.

For me, it was a rare blend of value, growth potential, and income, making it an attractive long-term play.

A management-propelled turnaround

Sentiment change — as it always is — has been a pivotal factor in the impressive recovery of the share price over the past year. In early 2024, the UK’s improving economic outlook and prospects of interest rate cuts began to lift investor confidence.

February also marked a turning point when CEO CS Venkatakrishnan announced a strategic overhaul, including reallocating £30bn in risk-weighted assets (RWA) to the bank’s high-performing UK retail division by 2026. This unit, which averaged a 19% return on tangible equity (RoTE) between 2021-2023, has become central to Barclays’ strategy.

The plan was further bolstered by a £600m acquisition of Tesco’s banking arm and a £2bn efficiency drive, targeting £700m in cost cuts across divisions. These bold moves rejuvenated investor sentiment, propelling the share price upward.

The rate environment conundrum

Higher interest rates are good for banks, until they’re not. I’ve heard this saying used a number of times, and it means that banks benefit from higher interest rates — allowing them to raise NIMs — until their customers start struggling and default. At which point, higher rates can become disastrous.

However, the way things have played out over the past year probably represents the best-case scenario. Interest rates have fallen slowly, allowing banks to also slowly unwind their interest rate hedging, while the UK economy has avoided — albeit narrowly — a recession.

This however, does lead me to an investment risk. Barclays‘ performance, like other UK-focused banks, typically reflects the health of the UK economy. And, informally speaking, I can’t help but feel the chancellor has well and truly screwed things up. A stagnating economy and higher National Insurance contributions could put Barclays’ customers under increasing pressure.

Personally, I’m holding my Barclays shares for the long run. I’d be tempted to add to my position, based on long-term optimism, but concentration risk is an issue given my exposure to Barclays and another UK-focused bank, Lloyds.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has positions in Barclays Plc and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays Plc and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

The genie’s out the bottle! After the US invests $500bn, are Warren Buffett’s AI fears warranted?

| Mark Hartley

The new Trump administration's going full speed ahead with AI development, bringing to light fears Warren Buffett highlighted almost a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The Burberry share price soars 15% after today’s results – is there more to come?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is thrilled by the stellar performance of the Burberry share price this morning. This puts the lid on…

Read more »

Investing Articles

With £5,000 in UK shares, how much passive income could an investor expect?

| Mark Hartley

A big question for UK investors is how much to pump into shares with the aim of achieving meaningful passive…

Read more »

Growth Shares

Greggs shares have tanked over the last 6 months and a broker says it’s time to sell

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

A City brokerage firm believes that Greggs shares could fall another 17% from here. Should investors give the stock a…

Read more »

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Investing Articles

Have I called the BP share price completely wrong?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has taken advantage of the slump in the BP share price to pile into this FTSE 100 oil…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is it game over for the Legal & General share price?

| Harvey Jones

The Legal & General share price has suffered yet another false dawn, and Harvey Jones is having his doubts. Is…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Just released: our latest Hidden Winners ‘sell’ recommendation [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Here at The Motley Fool, we don’t hide the fact that ‘selling’ is part of the investment equation.

Read more »

Investing Articles

£5,000 invested in National Grid shares 5 years ago is now worth…

| Stephen Wright

Shares in National Grid look like a steady choice. But Stephen Wright thinks the firm’s growth prospects might be better…

Read more »