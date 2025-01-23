Member Login
At £1.42 now, BT's share price looks cheap to me anywhere under £3.64

BT’s shares have dropped 12% from their 12-month traded high of £1.61, leaving them looking undervalued to me, and yielding an attractive 5.6% as well.

Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

BT’s (LSE: BT.A) share price looks cheap on the surface. But is it? My starting point for assessing it is comparing it to its competitors on key valuation measures I trust.

On the price-to-sales ratio, BT trades at just 0.7 compared to a peer average of 1.2. So it looks very undervalued on this basis. The same is true on the price-to-book ratio, on which it trades at 1.1 against a 1.5 competitor average.

However, on the price-to-earnings ratio it is presently at 18.2 versus the average 16.4 of its peers.

To gain more clarity on the potential undervaluation I ran a discounted cash flow analysis. This shows BT’s shares are technically 61% undervalued at their present price of £1.42. Therefore, a fair value for them would be £3.64.

Market unpredictability may push them lower or higher than this, of course. However, it underlines to me just how much value potentially remains in the stock.

The bonus of a good yield as well

BT shares currently yield 5.6%, which compares very favourably to the FTSE 100’s present 3.6% average.

Investors considering a £10,000 holding in the firm – the same as mine – would make £7,484 in dividends on this basis after 10 years. After 30 years this would rise to £43,446.

These returns depend on two provisos. First, the dividends are reinvested back into the stock (known as ‘dividend compounding’). And second, the annual yield over the periods averages 5.6% — it may be lower or higher.

That said, BT’s interim dividend for 2024/25 increased 3.9% from 2.31p in the previous year to 2.4p. If applied to this year’s entire dividend, the total would be 8.312p. This would yield 5.9% on the present share price.

Analysts project this average 5.9% level will remain in place in 2025/26 and 2026/27.

In the long term, a company’s share price and dividend are driven by its earnings growth. A principal risk for BT in this context in my view is any fundamental problem in its infrastructure build-out. This could be costly to remedy and damage its reputation.

However, analysts forecast its earnings will increase by 16.5% each year to the end of 2027.

How does the core business look?

Fo its full fiscal year 2023/24 results, CEO Allison Kirkby said BT achieved its £3bn cost and service transformation programme a year early. She added that it had reached the inflection point in its long-term strategy.

Shortly afterwards, I bought the shares for the first time. And on a somewhat grander level, legendary investor Carlos Slim bought an initial 3.16% stake in the firm as well. My guess is that he sees the same exceptional value in the stock as I do.

BT’s H1 2024/25 results saw year-on-year revenue drop 3% to £10.1bn. However, earnings rose 1%, to £4.1bn. The difference came principally from ongoing cost-cutting. Anyhow, it highlights to me that BT can increase earnings even if revenue declines.

Revenue is the total income generated from sales, while earnings are what remains after operating costs are subtracted.

Will I buy more of the shares?

I am happy with my current weighting of BT shares.

However, without these I would buy the shares now based on their earnings growth potential. This should drive the share price and dividend higher over time, in my view.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has positions in Bt Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

