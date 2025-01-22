Member Login
Just released: our 3 top income-focused stocks to buy in January [PREMIUM PICKS]

Our goal here is to highlight some of our past recommendations that we think are of particular interest today, due to a combination of business performance and potentially attractive share valuation.

Mark Rogers
As the Head of The Motley Fool’s UK Investing Team, Mark approaches the stock market with the same old-fashioned business instincts and values that he honed growing up around the family business. An investor for 20 years, Mark specialises in unearthing top-quality under-the-radar investments in the small-cap market. He currently serves as Director of Investing for Motley Fool UK services and Managing Director of Motley Fool UK.
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

Premium content from Motley Fool Share Advisor UK

Our monthly Ice Best Buys Now are designed to highlight our team’s three favourite, most timely Buys from our growing list of income-focused Ice recommendations, to help Fools build out their portfolios.

“Best Buys Now” Pick #1:

BAE Systems (LSE: BA.)

  • The geo-political conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East have prompted NATO members to fulfil their commitments to invest 2% of their GDP in their own defence, and BAE Systems is set to benefit from a long-term increase in defence spending in Europe over the next few years.
  • Defence manufacturers primarily serve government clients, ensuring steady sales and stable revenues. Contractual provisions that account for cost increases offer these companies protection against inflation. This resilience to rising prices has played a significant role in the industry’s exceptional performance compared to the overall stock market in the long run.
  • Currently, Britain is spending 2.25% of its GDP on defence, which is set to increase to 2.5% by 2025, following Parliament’s approval of an additional £5 billion for the armed forces.
  • In H1 2024, the combined revenue from the UK and Europe accounted for 40% of BAE’s total revenue, up from 33% in 2022. Analysts expect that the combined defence budgets of European NATO members will increase by 25%, amounting to around $400 billion annually.
  • Under AUKUS partnership, the UK will co-design and build eight next-generation, nuclear-powered (but not nuclear-armed) submarines with Australia. BAE Systems, with its expertise in submarine design and construction, could play a significant role in providing support or technical assistance.

“Best Buys Now” Pick #2:

Redacted

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

The Motley Fool UK has recommended BAE Systems plc. Hayes Chan CFA owns shares of BAE Systems plc.

