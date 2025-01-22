Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 FTSE 250 stocks that could rally under the new Trump presidency

2 FTSE 250 stocks that could rally under the new Trump presidency

This Fool has identified two FTSE 250 stocks with US exposure that could reap rewards if the economy booms under Trump. 

Posted by
Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy.
Published
| More on:
The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

There’s no hiding the fact that many UK companies bring in the majority of their revenue from the US. Most however, aren’t those on the FTSE 250. It’s the more internationally-focused FTSE 100 companies that typically have headquarters around the world.

Still, there are a few outliers on the secondary index — and when it comes to growth, their smaller market-caps work in their favour. Of course, it’s too soon to assess where the US economy will go under Trump. But if it booms, I think investors should consider these two stocks for their growth potential.

4imprint Group 

4imprint Group (LSE: FOUR) markets promotional merchandise like branded stationary, USB drives and apparel. Despite being based in London, the 40-year-old company derives 97% of its revenue from the US. Some of its stand-out featured brands include US giants Nike, Camelbak and Sharpie.

However, its drop ship distribution model faces risks from third-party service disruption. This can be costly and cause reputational damage. Still, the company has enjoyed spectacular success in the past 10 years, with the stock growing at an annualised rate of 21.4% a year. 

In its latest trading update, it expects pre-tax profits of $153m for the 2024 full-year, exceeding expectations. Released earlier this week (21 January), the update also outlines revenue expectations up 3% and a 5% rise in existing customer orders. The shares jumped 12% on the news.

Despite the rapid growth, it’s still trading at 32% below fair value based on future cash flow estimates. Reinforcing that estimate, the average 12-month analyst forecast eyes a price 30% above current levels.

Hill & Smith

Highways construction firm Hill & Smith (LSE: HILS) provides engineering solutions and galvanising services in the US. Following the country’s introduction of a $1.8trn infrastructure bill in 2022, Hill and Smith’s products have enjoyed surging demand.

The stock price has shot up by over 100% since. Consequently, it has a slightly higher-than-average price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 20. Still, I think there’s more room for growth.

While the company suffered from surging debt before Covid, this has been decreasing although it still outweighs cash flow. That leaves a risk of defaulting if profits slip and it struggles to cover interest payments.

Recently-appointed CEO Rutger Helbing believes the company “has excellent prospects for further value creation” and there’s “strong demand for our products and services, particularly in the US.

On 5 January, it paid a dividend of 16.5p per share to shareholders, up 15% from the previous period. This follows a 20% increase in revenue and a 39% rise in earnings. The yield now stands at 2.9%.

It could go either way!

While a booming US economy could help both these stocks, there’s a chance Trump’s tariffs send things the other way. That’s a key risk, besides the usual ones of foreign exchange fluctuations and regulatory changes. 

Taking into account the current valuations, I think the rewards here could outweigh the risks. In the coming years, both these stocks could climb much higher than today so I think they’re both worth considering right now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Mark Hartley has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Nike. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

Here’s how ISA investors could aim for a second income of £3,000 a month

| Mark Hartley

With so many UK residents already earning a second income from their Stocks and Shares ISA, here's a strategy for…

Read more »

Renewable energies concept collage
Investing Articles

Is this the best FTSE commodity stock for me to buy to profit from the energy transition?

| Simon Watkins

This FTSE 100 commodity giant looks to me to be in a prime position to benefit from the energy transition,…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Anywhere under £45.27, GSK’s share price looks cheap to me

| Simon Watkins

GSK’s share price has been pressured recently from several negative events, but this may leave a bargain to be had.…

Read more »

Shot of a senior man drinking coffee and looking thoughtfully out of a window
Investing Articles

Worried about UK stagflation? Consider buying dividend shares

| Stephen Wright

If the economy sees a period of low growth, along with stubborn inflation and unemployment, dividend shares could be the…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

2 growth stocks that could surge under the Donald Trump presidency

| Dr. James Fox

The new US President says he'll take the US economy to new heights, and there are plenty of companies that…

Read more »

Middle-aged black male working at home desk
Investing Articles

Here’s why I think Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust shares could keep beating the FTSE 100!

| Royston Wild

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust shares have provided huge returns over the last decade. Can they keep outperforming the Footsie?

Read more »

Young woman holding up three fingers
Investing Articles

Just released: our 3 top income-focused stocks to buy in January [PREMIUM PICKS]

| Mark Rogers

Our goal here is to highlight some of our past recommendations that we think are of particular interest today, due…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s the growth forecast for Nvidia shares through to 2026!

| Royston Wild

Demand for Nvidia shares has soared as investors eye up US growth stocks. Royston Wild looks at the chipmaker's earnings…

Read more »