Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s how investors could consider aiming for £3,449 in annual passive income from £10,000 of HSBC shares

Here’s how investors could consider aiming for £3,449 in annual passive income from £10,000 of HSBC shares

Relatively small investments in high-yielding shares can grow into big passive income, especially if the dividends are reinvested in the stocks.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:
Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Making money from financial investments is the truest form of passive income there is, in my view. Passive income means earnings generated with minimal effort, such as with dividends from shares or interest from bonds.

The only real effort involved is picking the right share or bond in the first place and then monitoring its progress periodically.

Much excitement has been seen recently from a spike in UK government bond yields. Those yields have jumped to around 4.7% on the benchmark 10-year bond, known as the ‘risk-free rate’.

As I have large holdings of these, I am as happy as the next bondholder. However, this does not mean that I will be moving all my money currently in stocks into these.

Shares chosen for their passive income potential can generate much greater returns than UK government bonds even now.

Three qualities I want in passive income stocks

The first thing I want in passive income stocks is a yield significantly higher than the 10-year UK government bond. As a stock’s yield moves in the opposite direction to its price, this will change frequently.

The second quality I look for is that a share seems very undervalued to me. This reduces the chance of my making a loss on the stock should I ever wish to sell it. This would effectively diminish the overall passive income I had made on the share.

And the third element I require is that the business is strong enough to keep paying the high dividends.

A prime example of these factors at play

On the first element, I bought HSBC (LSE: HSBA) shares when they yielded well over 7%. As the share price has soared since then, the yield has gone down to 5.9% now. That said, this has been more than compensated for by gains in the stock price if I wished to sell them.

On the second, a discounted cash flow analysis shows the shares are technically 55% undervalued, even after their rise. Given their present £8.24 price, the fair value for them would be £18.31. Market vagaries might push them lower or higher than that, but they still look full of value to me.

And finally on business strength, a risk is that the recent decline in UK interest rates will reduce its net interest income. This is the difference between a bank’s income from interest charged on loans and paid out on deposits.

However, HSBC has shifted its strategy from interest-based to fee-based income. This resulted in Q3’s pre-tax profit rising 9.9% to $8.48bn (£6.95bn), way ahead of analysts’ consensus of $7.6bn.

How much passive income can be made?

Investors considering a £10,000 stake in HSBC would make £8,014 in dividends after 10 years. And after 30 years, this would have risen to £48,454.

By then, the total HSBC holding would be worth £58,454, which would pay an annual passive income of £3,449.

This is based on ‘dividend compounding’ being used and on an average 5.9% yield over the periods. Analysts forecast the yield will rise to 6.7% in 2025, 6.9% in 2026, and 7% in 2027 but there is no guarantee it will.

Given that all three factors that led me to buy in the first place are still in play, I will be buying more HSBC shares very soon.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has positions in HSBC Holdings. The Motley Fool UK has recommended HSBC Holdings. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Is the S&P 500 heading for a correction in 2025?

| Ben McPoland

This writer wonders whether the blue-chip US index is ready for a stumble, with one popular S&P 500 share up…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£15,000 invested in Tesco shares at the start of 2024 is now worth…

| Ben McPoland

This writer takes a look at the performance of Tesco shares since the start of last year and considers whether…

Read more »

Smiling family of four enjoying breakfast at sunrise while camping
Investing Articles

3 passive income ideas for Stocks & Shares ISA investors to consider!

| Royston Wild

Searching for ways to make a gigantic second income? Royston Wild reveals three ways that ISA investors could build long-term…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Beaten-down FTSE 250: a chance to get rich in 2025?

| Dr. James Fox

FTSE 250 stocks have endured a tough few years, with these typically UK-focused businesses suffering amid broad macroeconomic challenges.

Read more »

Mature Caucasian woman sat at a table with coffee and laptop while making notes on paper
Investing Articles

6.5% dividend yield! Here’s the dividend forecast for BP shares through to 2026

| Royston Wild

City analysts expect the dividend on BP shares to keep growing. But just how robust are current estimates? Royston Wild…

Read more »

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Dividend Shares

Avoid these 2 mistakes that investors make with dividend stocks

| Mark Hartley

Our writer examines the various pitfalls that new investors typically face when considering dividend stocks for passive income. 

Read more »

Asian man looking concerned while studying paperwork at his desk in an office
Investing For Beginners

Here’s how much an investor would need to earn £1,164 of monthly passive income

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith details how owning a portfolio with a mix of growth and dividend shares can be the perfect recipe…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Preparing for profit: 3 ways investors could thrive in a stock market crash

| Mark Hartley

The stock market can be a scary place for those who aren’t prepared. Our writer outlines three ways we might…

Read more »