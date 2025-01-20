Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Is it downhill from here for Tesla stock?

Is it downhill from here for Tesla stock?

Christopher Ruane takes a look under the Tesla bonnet and discusses why he’d buy the stock at the right price — and whether that’s now.

Posted by
Christopher Ruane
Christopher Ruane writes on UK financial markets.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Tesla

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

It has been an incredible few months for investors in Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). Since October, Tesla stock has doubled (yes, doubled). That is even after taking into account a fall of 11% over the past month, or so.

But with the company’s car sales falling last year for the first time, might the share price now follow?

Tough market getting tougher

In its car business, Tesla has build an incredible operation thanks to a few strengths that include its powerful brand, first mover advantage, proprietary technology and large customer base.

I continue to see those as advantages, though I think the benefit of the company being a first mover in key parts of the electric vehicle (EV) industry is of declining importance.

After years of losses, the company has been profitable for the past few years and earnings per share (EPS) have been moving upwards.

Created using TradingView

Not only have profits been marching upwards, but so too have revenues, in a big way.

Created using TradingView

The growing revenues and profit, plus Tesla’s long-term advantages, help explain why investors have been so enthusiastic about the stock.

But the carmaker is not alone in its field. A host of competitors have emerged and some are serious rivals. BYD, for example, trounced Tesla’s sales numbers last year, shifting more than twice as many cars – and also selling more TVs in Japan than local giant Toyota.

With large, successful competitors vying for customer spend, there is a risk that pricing in the EV sector will go down, making it harder for Tesla’s car division to maintain its profit margins.

More than one iron in the fire

I say ‘car division’ because Tesla is more than just a motor company. It has been applying its expertise in renewable energy to a wider set of challenges, and has a fast-growing energy storage division.

I think that could be a key growth driver and may mean (time will tell) that Tesla ends up being able to report revenue growth last year even though vehicle sales fell.

Over the long term, I think the Tesla investment case has a lot to like. The EV market getting tougher may squeeze profit margins, but it may also thin out the field, helping strong players like Tesla in years to come. Meanwhile I believe energy storage alone could end up being a massive business for the firm.

No plans to buy at this price!

But while I like the investment case, I do not like the current share price. In fact, I think Tesla stock looks wildly overvalued. That does not mean it could not go even higher. Clearly, the stock has a lot of momentum and some investors are wildly enthusiastic about it.

But I think the valuation – 117 times earnings – is too high (by a long shot) to justify on the fundamentals. Sure, it may look look cheap (!) by Tesla’s historical standards.

Created using TradingView

But that in itself does not make the share cheap. Instead, to me, it looks unjustifiably high, based on a realistic assessment of the current business prospects.

So at anything like the current price, I will not be adding Tesla stock to my portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

Prediction: 2 FTSE shares that could outperform the S&P 500 between now and 2030

| Mark Hartley

The S&P 500 may be revered for its spectacular growth in recent years, but Mark Hartley thinks these two FTSE…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 growth shares that could be about to soar!

| Royston Wild

These FTSE-listed shares have dropped sharply in recent times. But Royston Wild thinks 2025 could be the year of the…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

As Trump enters the White House, this UK share looks at least 19% undervalued to me!

| James Beard

On the day that Donald Trump takes office for the second time, our writer thinks there’s one UK share that…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

Is the stock market broken?

| Stephen Wright

According to David Einhorn value investors have a problem with the way the stock market works at the moment. So…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Up 23% today! Has the death of this FTSE stock been greatly exaggerated?

| James Beard

Investors reacted well to the latest trading update from this FTSE stock, despite fears that the industry in which it…

Read more »

Investing Articles

SpaceX is booming! Here are other space stocks to consider buying for an ISA

| Ben McPoland

Our writer highlights a few investment options in the growing global space economy that might be worth considering for a…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how I’m trying to build up my ISA to earn £5,000 in passive income each month

| Dr. James Fox

Millions of Britons use their Stocks and Shares ISAs to build wealth and eventually draw a tax-free passive income. Dr…

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 things that could sink the Lloyds share price in 2025

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane sees some strengths in the bank's business model, but a couple of risks make him fear the Lloyds…

Read more »