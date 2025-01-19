Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s how an investor could use £20,000 of savings to target £396 a month of passive income!

Here’s how an investor could use £20,000 of savings to target £396 a month of passive income!

Our writer demonstrates how it’s possible to build an impressive level of passive income from a portfolio of FTSE 100 shares.

Posted by
James Beard
After studying economics at university, James qualified as a chartered accountant in London. He has since held a number of senior finance positions, both in the UK and overseas.
Published
| More on:
Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Passive income describes generating money from doing very little. And what’s not to like about that? But the word ‘passive’ can be misleading. There’s a bit of up-front work needed to identify the best stocks. In addition, it’s important to monitor them on an ongoing basis.

However, generally speaking, it’s possible to generate a healthy level of income with the minimum of effort.

Personally, I like to invest in FTSE 100 companies. In theory, these are the biggest and best that Britain has to offer. Their global reach, experienced management teams, and robust balance sheets means they are less likely to deliver earnings surprises. As a result, most of them regularly return cash to shareholders via steady and reliable dividends.

Of course, the level of income received is never guaranteed. But according to AJ Bell, the UK’s largest listed companies are expected to pay dividends of £83.6bn, in 2025. This implies a forward yield of 3.9%.

Huge potential

If an investor started with £20,000, a 3.9% return would give them £780 in dividends in year one. Reinvest this and they could receive £810 the following year. Repeat this annually and — after 25 years — they’d have £52,050. After a quarter of a century, this would generate income of £1,954 a year, or £163 a month. But remember, this ignores any capital growth (or losses).

However, there are plenty of shares that offer a better return.

One for consideration

One such example is National Grid (LSE:NG.), the energy infrastructure owner and operator. In respect of its 31 March 2024 financial year (FY24), it paid 54.13p a share. Impressively, since at least 2000, it’s increased its payout every year. And it plans to grow it annually by CPIH (the consumer prices index, excluding housing costs) from FY25-FY29.

The index is currently at 3.5%, which could mean a dividend of 56p next year. With a share price of 963p (17 January), this would imply a yield of 5.8%.

National Grid’s healthy dividend’s possible due to the fact that its principal markets are all regulated. This means it doesn’t face any competition and, as long as it meets certain investment and performance targets, it’ll know what level of return it can generate. And therefore how much cash is available to give to shareholders.

Potential issues

However, energy infrastructure assets are expensive. It plans to spend £60bn over the next five years and its legacy capital expenditure programme has resulted in large borrowings on its balance sheet. At 30 September, the group’s debt was £45.2bn.

Its level of gearing might explain why the company turned its back on debt providers and surprised shareholders in May, by launching a £7bn rights issue.

But despite these concerns, I remain a fan of the company. Its defensive qualities are particularly attractive to me during the current global economic uncertainty. That’s why it’s on my shopping list for when I’m next looking for a FTSE 100 income share.

Returning to my example, applying a 5.8% return to a £20,000 investment would result in £81,879 after 25 years. At this point, the annual dividend would be £4,749, or £396 a month. 

Although this is a hypothetical example — it’s never a good idea to invest exclusively in one stock — it does show what’s possible from a portfolio of high-yielding shares.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Beard has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Aj Bell Plc and National Grid Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Dividend Shares

£20k ISA? Here’s how that could generate £574 a month of passive income!

| Christopher Ruane

More than £500 each month of passive income from a single Stocks and Shares ISA with £20k invested in it?…

Read more »

Retirement Articles

3 high-yield shares that could help set a SIPP up for decades

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer explains how careful share selection, diversification, and compounding could potentially help an investor turn a £30k SIPP into…

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

Here’s how a new investor could start buying shares with £50 a week

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer draws on his stock market experience to explain how a first-time investor could start buying shares on a…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Value Shares

Aim for a million buying just a few shares? Here’s how!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how he hopes to aim for a million by taking a long-term approach to investing and buying…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How could an investor use £20,000, an ISA, and 5 dividend shares to target annual income of £3,225?

| James Beard

Our writer describes how a relatively modest level of savings could be invested in a handful of dividend shares to…

Read more »

Modern suburban family houses with car on driveway
Investing Articles

Here’s how an investor could use a Stocks and Shares ISA to target a four-figure second income

| James Beard

Our writer explains how investing the maximum annual amount in a Stocks and Shares ISA could generate a very healthy…

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

Down almost 10% from its highs, is this FTSE 100 stock a passive income no-brainer?

| Stephen Wright

Unilever shares have fallen from their recent highs. But with the business making rapid improvements, could this be a passive…

Read more »

Hand of person putting wood cube block with word VALUE on wooden table
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 shares trading below book value

| Stephen Wright

Buying shares below book value can look like a recipe for successful investing. But as Stephen Wright points out, it…

Read more »