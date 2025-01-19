4 passive income shares with 9%+ dividend yields to consider today!

The dividend yields on these high-yield passive income stocks smash the FTSE 100 forward average of 3.6%. Come take a look.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Searching for the best high-yield passive income shares to buy for long-term dividends? Here are four of my favourites.

Cash machine

Small-cap miners aren’t often famed for their large dividends. But strong cash generation and zero debt means Central Asia Metals has long delivered market-beating cash rewards.

For 2025, its dividend yield is a whopping 11%.

Profit-sapping volatility on commodity markets can make mining stocks a risk. But that robust balance sheet means Central Asia — which owns copper and lead-zinc deposits in Kazakhstan and North Macedonia — still looks in good shape to deliver big rewards.

It had cash in the bank of $67.6m as of December. That was up from £56.3m six months earlier.

Top trust

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) like Assura are required to distribute 90% of rental profits out in dividends. And so the forward dividend yield here is a healthy 9%.

However, there are other reasons why this particular trust’s a reliable passive income share. It operates in the highly stable medical property sector, where rents are underpinned by government bodies. A large percentage of its rental contracts are also inflation linked, allowing it to offset the impact of rising costs on earnings.

Assura has a strong record of dividend growth, too, which I believe should continue as the UK’s ageing population drives healthcare demand.

That said, the company’s aim to boost earnings with acquisitions does come with risks. Acquisitions that don’t work out can be extremely costly.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

Super star

As one might assume from its grandiose title, the Global X SuperDividend ETF (LSE:SDIP) boasts one of the highest dividend yields on the London Stock Exchange. It currently clocks in at 11.5%.

High-yield stocks can carry hidden risks. Companies often offer generous dividends to attract investors, even when facing challenges like weak earnings or increasing debt. High shareholder payouts can be difficult to maintain, potentially leading to dividend cuts later on.

Investing in an exchange-traded fund (ETF) doesn’t eliminate this threat. But it can help to significantly reduce the risk by spreading cash across a variety of shares.

The GlobalX SuperDividend ETF invests in more than 100 companies, and what’s more, its holdings span multiple sectors and all four corners of the globe. Major holdings include telecoms provider HKBN, iron ore producer Vale, and asset manager M&G.

This level of diversification provides even more protection for investors seeking a large and reliable dividend income over time.

Power up

The Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust invests in green energy projects across Europe. These include (but are not limited to) onshore and offshore wind farms in Sweden, Germany, and the UK, along with solar power assets in France and Ireland.

Unlike with fossil fuels, the electricity generated from ‘clean’ sources can be highly variable depending on weather conditions. But Octopus, with its wide range of technologies and broad geographic wingspan, lessens (if not completely eliminates) this threat to group earnings.

Given the stable nature of energy demand, I think this trust is — on balance — a good option to consider for investors trying to target a large and dependable passive income.

Its dividend yield for 2025 is an enormous 9.5%.