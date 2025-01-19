Member Login
£20k ISA? Here's how that could generate £574 a month of passive income!

£20k ISA? Here’s how that could generate £574 a month of passive income!

More than £500 each month of passive income from a single Stocks and Shares ISA with £20k invested in it? Our writer shows how it could be done.

Christopher Ruane
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Using a Stocks and Shares ISA to earn passive income in the form of dividends is something hordes of investors do. I am one of them.

With a £20k ISA, I think an investor could target a passive income of £574 per month.

It will take time, though: this is a long-term plan.

Building big income streams

Let me start with some maths, by way of explanation.

Investing £20k at an average yield of, say, 6% could generate £1,200 annually in passive income.

But an alternative approach would be to invest that amount and then reinvest dividends along the way.

That is known as compounding.

At some point of their own choosing, an investor could stop reinvesting the dividends and start taking them as passive income.

Sticking to the example above, compounding £20k at 6% annually for a decade would mean the ISA would be worth around £35,817. At a 6% yield, that could generate £2,149 of dividends, or around £179 per month.

Rolling a snowball downhill

But with longer time horizons, things get even better.   

Investor Warren Buffett compares compounding to a snowball going downhill. The longer the hill, the more snow it can pick up.

So in my example above, after 20 years, the monthly passive income would be around £320 per month. After 30 years, it would be £574 on average every month.

Getting the basics in place

Before doing any of that, though, comes the matter of what Stocks and Shares ISA to use.

There are plenty of choices available and I think it makes sense for an investor to consider what one seems most suitable for them. No two investors are identical.

Hunting for high-quality shares to buy

Although I think a 6% yield is achievable even while sticking to blue-chip FTSE 100 shares, it is substantially higher than the average FTSE 100 yield right now.

An example of one FTSE 100 share with an above-average yield I think passive income-hunting investors should consider is Legal & General (LSE: LGEN).

The insurer has a yield of 8.9%. It has grown its dividend per share annually over the past several years and plans to keep doing so, though in practice what happens to a company’s payout ultimately always depends on its financial performance. Nothing is ever guaranteed to last.

Legal & General did cut its dividend following the 2008 financial crisis and I see a risk that that could happen again if financial markets turbulence leads a lot of policyholders to redeem their policies earlier than expected.

But I also see a lot to like here.

The insurance market is huge and Legal & General’s retirement focus gives it a clear strategic direction. It has a proven business model, powerful brand, large client base, and has been consistently profitable in recent years.

I myself own this passive income powerhouse in my portfolio for just those reasons.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

C Ruane has positions in Legal & General Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

