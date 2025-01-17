Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Should I prepare for a stock market crash in 2025?

Should I prepare for a stock market crash in 2025?

Many investors fear a market crash, but the omens look pretty good for 2025. Dr James Fox explains his positioning for the new year.

Posted by
Dr. James Fox
Based in London, James is a freelance investment writer for the Fool UK. He also contributes to business and economics publications, having previously worked as a staff writer and editor. James has a PhD in development studies and has contributed to academic work on global supply chains. He also manages his own investment portfolio.
Published
| More on:
Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

As I write, a stock market crash feels quite unlikely. British and American inflation data for December was better than expected, providing embattled chancellor Rachel Reeves with a little bit of breathing space.

Why’s that important? Well, I’d suggest that a stock market crash, in the UK at least, needs a real catalyst. That could be rising inflation, a surge in oil prices, or even a new regional conflict.

However, there’s one thing that’s unlikely to cause UK stocks to rout, and that’s a lack of confidence in the valuation of British stocks. UK-listed firms already trade with significant discounts to their American peers.

So should I prepare for a stock market crash? Well, on evidence, I’d say ‘no’.

The omens are good

While past performance doesn’t guarantee future returns, there’s a well-defined relationship between FTSE 100 shares and interest rate cycles. Historically, UK stocks have risen in the 12 months following the initiation of rate cuts, and this is particularly relevant as the Bank of England’s currently six months into a rate-cutting cycle.

In fact, UK stocks have typically posted above-average returns in rate-cutting cycles, notably when recessions are avoided. During the 1990-1991 recession, the FTSE 100 climbed over 22% in the year following the first rate reduction. Moreover, returns averaged an impressive 31.5% during the 1996-1997 and 1998-1999 rate-cutting cycles.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, this trend isn’t limited to the UK market. Across major economies, stocks have typically shown strong performance during periods of monetary easing. However, the current scenario presents unique challenges, including increased dependence on China’s growth and persistent equity outflows from the UK market.

Despite these factors, many analysts remain optimistic about the potential for FTSE 100 shares to deliver positive returns in the coming year. That’s particularly so in sectors such as banking, technology and consumer discretionary. As such, I don’t think there’s much need to prepare for a stock market crash by holding back on investments.

One to consider

In a falling interest rate environment, housebuilders are an obvious area of interest. Vistry Group (LSE:VTY) has been catching the attention of analysts in recent months, with some suggesting that it may have been oversold.

Notably, I was one of the investors who sold their Vistry shares last year after the company issued multiple profit warnings and said they had underestimated costs. I actually reached out to Vistry’s investor relations team to ask whether they had misled the market on costs. They haven’t responded to either of my emails.

However, we’re now looking at a stock that trades at 11.6 times forward earnings, 8.2 times projected earnings for 2025, and 6.2 times expected earnings for 2026. This actually puts it at a discount to the likes of Persimmon, which is arguably less diversified than Vistry.

Vistry has an affordable housing division that reduces some of its exposure to volatility of the private market. Personally, I’m not investing in it — my trust’s been eroded. But I appreciate that some analysts will see this slump as an opportunity.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Fox has no position in any of the companies mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Vistry Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Why has the FTSE 100 just reached a new daytime high?

| Alan Oscroft

We're just a few weeks into 2025, and the FTSE 100 is already setting new records in spite of our…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Can Rolls-Royce shares soar further in 2025?

| Ken Hall

Ken Hall takes a look at Rolls-Royce shares after a stellar few years. Can the aerospace and defence group's valuation…

Read more »

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Investing Articles

What on earth is going on with the Diageo share price in 2025?

| Ben McPoland

With Diageo's share price getting off to a poor start in 2025, this Fool wonders if now's the time for…

Read more »

Tanker coming in to dock in calm waters and a clear sunset
Investing Articles

As merger rumours swirl, should I pounce on Glencore shares?

| Christopher Ruane

After reported early stage talks between two giant miners emerged, our writer has been revisiting the long-term investment case for…

Read more »

Investing Articles

P/E ratios under 5? Are these undervalued UK shares an opportunity to build wealth?

| Mark Hartley

Most UK shares haven't achieved the exceptional growth of their US counterparts but the low valuations may offer an opportunity.

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
US Stock

If an investor put £1k in the S&P 500, here’s what they could have in 2026

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reveals how much an investment in the S&P 500 for the year ahead could be worth, based on…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Prediction: these FTSE 250 stocks could be among 2025’s big winners

| Alan Oscroft

Finding the coming year's FTSE 250 winners isn't an easy task, but we're thinking about it at this time of…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT to name 2 cheap shares to beat the FTSE in 2025. Its first pick astonished me

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones used artificial intelligence to help him select two cheap shares from the FTSE 100 that should fire up…

Read more »