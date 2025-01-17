Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » P/E ratios under 5? Are these undervalued UK shares an opportunity to build wealth?

P/E ratios under 5? Are these undervalued UK shares an opportunity to build wealth?

Most UK shares haven’t achieved the exceptional growth of their US counterparts but the low valuations may offer an opportunity.

Posted by
Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

When evaluating stocks, value investors are typically attracted to UK shares that appear cheap compared to earnings. Naturally, it makes sense to grab something when it’s selling at a bargain.

The price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio reveals what it costs to buy shares compared to what each share earns the company. It’s considered a quick way to gauge whether a company is performing better than it share price suggests.

The right reasons

There are different reasons why a company may have a low P/E ratio so it’s important to assess the reason. Imagine a company’s making good earnings but behind the scenes, it’s headed for disaster. If shareholders are aware of the underlying issue, it could prompt them to sell.

But there are times when great companies with solid earnings still appear cheap. Recently, investors have been increasingly drawn to the US market, driving capital away from the UK. And falling interest rates have shifted attention to other asset classes.

Rather than lose hope, savvy investors see the long-term value in such an opportunity. Those who have been in the game long enough know that the situation can change quickly. Any major shift in global economic policy could bring capital flooding back into the local market, sending prices soaring.

How to identify value stocks

Figuring out which shares might recover in such a situation can be highly lucrative. As mentioned, a low P/E ratio can indicate good value but not necessarily long-term potential.

But when a well-established company with solid financials appears cheap for no reason, that’s a good sign. And right now, the UK market’s brimming with such opportunities.

Stocks to consider

Look at International Consolidated Airlines Group, the company that owns and operates British Airways along with several other EU airlines. For a year before November 2024, it was trading at less than five times earnings – a surprisingly low ratio for such a large firm.

Investors who recognised the value and bought the shares early benefited from the 80% price rise in the past six months. NatWest Group was also trading with a P/E ratio below five for the last quarter of 2023. The price has since recovered over 90%.

Currently, I see another major FTSE 100 stock that’s been trading below a P/E of five: insurance giant Beazley Group (LSE: BEZ).

Despite the stock climbing 61% in the past year, it still has a low P/E ratio. With earnings more than doubling between 2022 and 2023, the ratio’s levelled out. That’s a strong sign that there’s more room for price growth.

The risk is that it’s heavily exposed to growing costs from climate-related disasters. Last year, it wrote off expenses of $175m due to claims from hurricanes Helene and Milton. Another major disaster could leave it sitting with hefty bills to cover.

Analysts seem unfazed, forecasting revenue upwards of £5bn by 2026, along with a 30% earnings increase. The average 12-month price estimate of 973p is around 18.6% higher than today’s price.

Right now, I don’t have spare capital to put into the stock. But I think it’s worth considering for value investors seeking out discounted UK shares.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Mark Hartley has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Can Rolls-Royce shares soar further in 2025?

| Ken Hall

Ken Hall takes a look at Rolls-Royce shares after a stellar few years. Can the aerospace and defence group's valuation…

Read more »

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Investing Articles

What on earth is going on with the Diageo share price in 2025?

| Ben McPoland

With Diageo's share price getting off to a poor start in 2025, this Fool wonders if now's the time for…

Read more »

Tanker coming in to dock in calm waters and a clear sunset
Investing Articles

As merger rumours swirl, should I pounce on Glencore shares?

| Christopher Ruane

After reported early stage talks between two giant miners emerged, our writer has been revisiting the long-term investment case for…

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
US Stock

If an investor put £1k in the S&P 500, here’s what they could have in 2026

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reveals how much an investment in the S&P 500 for the year ahead could be worth, based on…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Prediction: these FTSE 250 stocks could be among 2025’s big winners

| Alan Oscroft

Finding the coming year's FTSE 250 winners isn't an easy task, but we're thinking about it at this time of…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT to name 2 cheap shares to beat the FTSE in 2025. Its first pick astonished me

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones used artificial intelligence to help him select two cheap shares from the FTSE 100 that should fire up…

Read more »

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Should I prepare for a stock market crash in 2025?

| Dr. James Fox

Many investors fear a market crash, but the omens look pretty good for 2025. Dr James Fox explains his positioning…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

Warren Buffett strikes again

| Stephen Wright

Investors are always interested in what Warren Buffett is doing with Berkshire Hathaway’s cash. But the important thing is always…

Read more »