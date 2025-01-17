Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » FTSE 100 stocks just set a new record!

FTSE 100 stocks just set a new record!

Against a backdrop of sluggish economic growth, the index of FTSE 100 stocks hit an all-time high today (17 January). Our writer looks at what’s going on.

Posted by
James Beard
After studying economics at university, James qualified as a chartered accountant in London. He has since held a number of senior finance positions, both in the UK and overseas.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Breaking through the 8,500-barrier for the first time, FTSE 100 stocks hit an all-time high on Friday (17 January).

On one level, this seems a little strange. UK growth figures continue to disappoint, with the economy flatlining since April 2024. In addition, inflation remains above the Bank of England’s 2% target. And earlier this month, yields on 30-year government bonds hit a 26-year high.

Things appear to have got so bad there’s even speculation that the Chancellor might have to call an emergency budget to address another ‘black hole’ in the nation’s finances.

It really does seem very gloomy out there!

And yet the UK’s largest listed companies now attract a higher valuation than ever before.

What’s going on?

In my opinion, this optimism reflects the global nature of the FTSE 100.

It’s true that the UK economy isn’t going ‘gangbusters’ at the moment. But it’s estimated that 75% of the revenue of the companies in the index is earned overseas.

This means they aren’t reliant on one particularly territory and are less affected by one set of economic indicators.

In contrast, the more domestically-focused FTSE 250 remains 15% below its all-time high, achieved in September 2021.

And the best performer on the FTSE 100 over the past month, illustrates this point.

Doing nicely

Since 17 December 2024, shares in Airtel Africa (LSE:AAF) have risen 17%. And the secret to its recent success could be that the group doesn’t earn any revenue outside Africa. The threat of ‘Trump’s tariffs’ isn’t going to affect the group.

At 30 September 2024 (H1 25), it reported 156.6m customers in 14 countries, an increase of 6.1% from a year earlier.

During H1 2025, revenue was 19.9% higher. However, this was calculated using a fixed exchange rate (constant currency). Actual revenues were 9.7% lower, particularly due to the weak performance of the Nigerian naira.

Volatile exchange rates do illustrate one of the difficulties of doing business in this part of the world. It’s also a highly competitive sector and the necessary infrastructure can be expensive.

But despite these risks, the company’s attracting the interest of a major investor. On 27 December 2024, an entity closely connected with one of the company’s non-executive directors, Shravin Bharti Mittal, bought £15.75m of shares. It now brings the stake of Indian Continental Investment to just under 16%.

And in the telecoms industry, Africa seems like the place to be at the moment. During H1 2025, Vodafone – which derives 20% of its revenue from the continent – reported a 9.9% increase in its service revenue in the region.

Over the long term, economic growth in Africa is likely to outpace the rest of the world. And as incomes rise, consumers are likely to have more to spend on things like mobile phones.

Good news

As someone who mainly owns FTSE 100 stocks, I welcome the new high. But I’m not getting too carried away. I think the stocks in the index most likely to do well over the next 12 months are those that are less reliant on the UK economy, like Airtel Africa.

But as much as I think the group’s in a good position to benefit from the anticipated growth on the continent, I already own shares in Vodafone and don’t want more exposure to the sector.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

James Beard has positions in Vodafone Group Public. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Airtel Africa Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Value Shares

3 mistakes to avoid when looking for shares to buy

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains a trio of mistakes he has learnt to try and avoid when looking for shares to buy…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Why has the FTSE 100 just reached a new daytime high?

| Alan Oscroft

We're just a few weeks into 2025, and the FTSE 100 is already setting new records in spite of our…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Can Rolls-Royce shares soar further in 2025?

| Ken Hall

Ken Hall takes a look at Rolls-Royce shares after a stellar few years. Can the aerospace and defence group's valuation…

Read more »

Frustrated young white male looking disconsolate while sat on his sofa holding a beer
Investing Articles

What on earth is going on with the Diageo share price in 2025?

| Ben McPoland

With Diageo's share price getting off to a poor start in 2025, this Fool wonders if now's the time for…

Read more »

Tanker coming in to dock in calm waters and a clear sunset
Investing Articles

As merger rumours swirl, should I pounce on Glencore shares?

| Christopher Ruane

After reported early stage talks between two giant miners emerged, our writer has been revisiting the long-term investment case for…

Read more »

Investing Articles

P/E ratios under 5? Are these undervalued UK shares an opportunity to build wealth?

| Mark Hartley

Most UK shares haven't achieved the exceptional growth of their US counterparts but the low valuations may offer an opportunity.

Read more »

Young black colleagues high-fiving each other at work
US Stock

If an investor put £1k in the S&P 500, here’s what they could have in 2026

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith reveals how much an investment in the S&P 500 for the year ahead could be worth, based on…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Prediction: these FTSE 250 stocks could be among 2025’s big winners

| Alan Oscroft

Finding the coming year's FTSE 250 winners isn't an easy task, but we're thinking about it at this time of…

Read more »