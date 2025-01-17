Christopher Ruane explains a trio of mistakes he has learnt to try and avoid when looking for shares to buy for his portfolio.

3 mistakes to avoid when looking for shares to buy

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

I spend a fair bit of time hunting for brilliant shares to buy for my portfolio. Sometimes, however, what seems like a brilliant bargain comes along and I end up regretting my move later.

I’ve learned, to my cost, that I need to avoid these three potentially costly mistakes when looking for shares to buy.

Mistake one: investing in something you don’t understand

It used to be seen as a funny historical anecdote that, during previous stock market bubbles, investors had put money into companies that had not yet even decided what their line of business would be.

Fast forward to the past several years, though, and to me that looks a lot like what is now known as a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC).

That is an extreme way of buying shares in a company you do not understand, as you do not know what it does.

But there are other situations where a company may be very clear about its business model, but an investor does not understand it.

In such cases I think what is going on is not investing, but speculation. When Warren Buffett looks for shares to buy, he sticks to what he understands. So do I.

Mistake two: focusing on the business case, not the investment case

Is Judges Scientific (LSE: JDG) a great business?

I believe it is.

In fact, in some ways the business model is reminiscent of the one Buffett himself uses at Berkshire Hathaway. Judges buys up proven instrument-making businesses, provides some central support, and uses the cash they funnel back to the centre to help fund more acquisitions.

Like Buffett, Judges is careful not to overpay for acquisitions as that undermines the attractiveness. Ironically, though, that danger is exactly what puts me off adding Judges shares to my portfolio at the current price-to-earnings ratio of 34. It may not sound astronomical, but I do not think it is attractive.

A profit warning in November pointed to some of the risks involved, including difficult market conditions and customers delaying placing orders.

I would still like to own Judges shares – but only if I can buy them at what I see as an attractive price.

A good business does not necessarily make for a good investment. In this regard, valuation is crucial.

Mistake three: focussing too much on the positives

When a share falls to what seems like a bargain price, there can often be good reasons why.

Intellectually that is easy to understand – but emotionally it can be difficult to remember.

So when looking for shares to buy, I try to ask myself why other investors are willing to sell to me at what I see as a bargain price.

Only by honestly trying to understand the bear case as well as the bull case when it comes to what seems like a bargain share can an investor hope to avoid at least some value traps.