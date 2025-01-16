Member Login
Just released: our 3 top small-cap stocks to buy in January [PREMIUM PICKS]

Small-cap shares tend to be more volatile than larger companies, so we suggest investors should look to build up a portfolio of at least 15 small-cap stocks.

Posted by
Mark Rogers
As the Head of The Motley Fool’s UK Investing Team, Mark approaches the stock market with the same old-fashioned business instincts and values that he honed growing up around the family business. An investor for 20 years, Mark specialises in unearthing top-quality under-the-radar investments in the small-cap market. He currently serves as Director of Investing for Motley Fool UK services and Managing Director of Motley Fool UK.
Published
| More on:
Black father and two young daughters dancing at home

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

Premium content from Motley Fool Hidden Winners UK

Our monthly Best Buys Now are designed to highlight our team’s three favourite, most timely Buys from our growing list of small-cap recommendations, to help Fools build out their stock portfolios.

“Best Buys Now” Pick #1:

Polar Capital (LSE:POLR)

Why we like it: Polar Capital (LSE: POLR) is a London headquartered fund management company that boasted £23.8bn in assets under management (AuM) as of December 2024. While the investment management space often gets a bad rap – with the assumption that it charges high fees for poor performance – we have no problem recommending asset managers with long-term, Foolish investment styles, and believe that Polar’s technology and healthcare focus is appealing.

“One of the attractions of fund management businesses is that they have massive operational leverage. Revenues typically grow at a rate that’s proportional to AuM, although costs stay much the same, so profits should grow at a faster rate. In the good times, when markets rise and revenues surge, then the company’s profits should grow even faster – which could potentially make owning the business a proxy for the market’s progress.”

Why we like it now: In the last nine months, Polar Capital’s AuM has improved from £19.2bn to £23.8bn, an increase of 9%. The company has enjoyed modest net inflows of £0.2bn and a £1.8bn increase due to market and investment performance. This is a highly credible performance compared to other UK asset managers which have seen outflows over the same period. Potentially, if Polar’s investment biases – technology and healthcare – keep delivering a strong performance it should help attract further investors into its funds. Despite the company’s performance putting it at the top of its peer group, it’s trading around just under 10x expected earnings, while a forecast 9.5% yield is worth considering for income investors.

“Best Buys Now” Pick #2:

Redacted

Want All 3 “Best Buys Now” Picks? Enter Your Email Address!

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

The Motley Fool UK has recommended Polar Capital Plc. 

