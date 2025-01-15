Member Login
3 million reasons why earning a second income is more important than ever

With AI posing a threat to UK jobs, our writer considers ways to earn a second income by investing in stocks that use the technology.

Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy.
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

With artificial intelligence (AI) putting jobs at risk, earning a second income’s more important than ever.

In November, the British Safety Council highlighted a study revealing how AI could cost the UK workforce up to three million jobs by 2050.

However, the rise of AI presents both challenges and opportunities. The study notes how new roles could emerge from the transition. Until then, some workers may find their primary source of income cut off. For those facing potential unemployment, a second source of income could be a lifetime.

Ironically, investing in AI-focused companies could be a strategic way to work towards that goal. After all, if you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em, right?

Here are some UK-based companies worth considering as an investment in AI.

Data’s king

British data analytics firm RELX (LSE: REL) was an early adopter of AI. With a vast collection of proprietary databases, it’s the go-to provider of decision tools for business in medicine, risk, legal and scientific fields.

What’s more, it’s established Responsible AI Principles to ensure its related applications are ethical and effective.

Revenue growth’s been steady and consistent since Covid, climbing from £7.1bn in 2020 to £9.16bn in 2023. Results for 2024 are expected to report revenue of £9.5bn and earnings per share (EPS) up from £1.12 to £1.21.

For a data-centric company like RELX, the threat of a cyber attack’s ever-present. Data leaks can be devastating for large businesses tasked with securing private data, often resulting in significant financial and reputational damage. I’m sure the £71.4bn company has excellent cybersecurity but it’s a risk to consider.

Digital transformation

Kainos Group‘s (LSE: KNOS) a FTSE 250 digital technology company. It specialises in IT services and software solutions, with a strong focus on the provision and support of the business software Workday.

It assists organisations in accelerating the shift to a fully digital workplace. In recent years it’s begun to leverage AI and machine learning to solve complex operational challenges. Some of its key services include predictive analytics, natural language processing and real-time business intelligence dashboards.

Worryingly, the stock’s been in decline for several years. In December, the firm announced the surprise reappointment of CEO Brenden Mooney who stood down in 2023. Whether this will help revive its fortunes remains to be seen. There’s a risk the upheaval could extend losses.

Yet analysts remain bullish, with the average 12-month forecast eyeing a 40% price rise. This is reinforced by the company’s commitment to shareholders, with consistent dividend growth from 6p a share to 27.3p over the past eight years.

US exposure

Naturally, the best AI opportunities are often found in the US. That’s where Manchester & London Investment Trust comes along. This UK-listed technology fund provides exposure to top US tech firms like Nvidia, Microsoft and AMD.

Currently, it’s trading at a large discount to net asset value (NAV). While that presents a potential buying opportunity, there’s a risk it doesn’t narrow, resulting in subpar returns. Promisingly, the portfolio only includes 10 stocks, suggesting a careful selection process.

Over the past two years, it has delivered returns of 124.4%. Comparatively, popular tech-focused trust Polar Capital Technology Trust has returned only 91%.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Mark Hartley has positions in Advanced Micro Devices, Kainos Group Plc, and RELX. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Advanced Micro Devices, Kainos Group Plc, Microsoft, Nvidia, and RELX. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

