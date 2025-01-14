After a rocky start to the year, Mark Hartley is on a mission to find out where the stock market is heading this year and which shares to consider.

Where’s the stock market heading in 2025? Here’s what the experts say

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

There have already been many stock market predictions as we hit the middle of 2025’s first month, but uncertainty remains.

Last year, the FTSE 100 delivered returns of 7.1%, supported by sectors like finance, aerospace and defence. The FTSE 250 lagged at only 5.9% due to limited international reach. In the US, the Nasdaq Composite returned 32.7% with the S&P 500 returning 26.9%.

Several major events shaped the markets last year, including geopolitical tensions and falling interest rates. Initially, the high interest rate environment drove UK property and finance stocks up while retail and fashion suffered.

But as the year came to an end, growth tapered off.

So where’s the FTSE heading now?

With equities trading at a 40% valuation discount, projections suggest the UK could be the third fastest-growing economy in 2025. Pension reforms and higher inflation could help drive growth.

The Bank of England expects moderate economic growth of 1.5% but not everyone agrees. Economists at Goldman Sachs project growth of 1.2%, slightly below the 1.3% average of those surveyed by Bloomberg.

Major Swiss bank UBS expects the FTSE 100 could end the year around 8,200 points. That’s barely any change from current levels. Others are more positive, with Capital Economics eyeing a year-end rise to 9,000 points — a 10% increase.

Looking around, 8,500 points seems to be the average from most analysts.

In contrast, Wall Street analysts expect the S&P 500 to rise by 14.8% on average in 2025.

UK stocks to watch

After ending 2024 down, both BP and Vodafone are two major stocks tipped for a recovery in 2025. As demand for premium spirits improves, Diageo may also return to growth.

Legal & General has been noted as an option to consider for risk-averse investors. ITV has been tipped as a potential takeover target and major construction firm Ashtead may move its listing to the US.

With interest rates looking stubborn, bank stocks are also getting attention. Shore Capital recently reiterated Buy ratings for Barclays and HSBC (LSE: HSBA). With a broad international reach, the latter is in an interesting position but it must play its cards right to keep everyone happy.

A beneficial split

Last year, HSBC announced a split between its East and West divisions to cut costs and reduce administrative issues. But with tensions rising between the US and China, there could be more to the strategy. If Trump’s planned trade tariffs create further division, an administrative divide may be beneficial.

It also announced a $3bn share buyback programme to reaffirm its commitment to shareholders (and possibly quash any jitters about the split). There’s still a risk the plan will backfire or fail to serve its purpose. If so, HSBC could find itself torn between major powers if relations between the East and West erode further.

But for now, it looks to be on the right track. Despite solid growth in the past year, it maintains a low price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio and an attractive 6% dividend yield. To my mind, that’s make it worth considering as part of an income portfolio in 2025.

As always, interest rate policies, inflation trends and global events will be key areas to watch as the year progresses.