Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Just opened an ISA? Here’s a 9% yield dividend share to consider!

Just opened an ISA? Here’s a 9% yield dividend share to consider!

Looking to make a large and growing passive income? Here’s a top FTSE 100 dividend share for Stocks and Shares ISA investors to consider.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Smiling white woman holding iPhone with Airpods in ear

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The Stocks and Shares ISA is an excellent product investors can use to target long-term wealth. These tax-efficient products allow investors to grow their money free from capital gains and dividend taxes, boosting their overall returns.

ISAs are gaining rapidly in popularity as capital gains rates rise and dividend tax allowances head the other way. According to CACI, the amount of money held in adult Cash ISAs rose 12% year on year between January and October 2024, to £38.5bn.

That compares with £9.5bn for adult non-ISA savings accounts.

But while Cash ISAs are basically risk-free, the returns they generate tend to be far lower than what Stocks and Shares investors enjoy. Allocating money to both — using a ratio that balances one’s risk tolerance and financial goals — can help investors build wealth without the worry.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

But how does one get started given the wide selection of shares, funds and trusts listed on the London Stock Exchange and overseas?

Here’s one top stock I think new (and existing) ISA investors should seriously consider.

A share I hold

Housebuilder Taylor Wimpey (LSE:TW.) continues to face huge uncertainty in the New Year.

This mainly reflects the future direction of interest rates, a key factor in homebuyer affordability. The Bank of England may be tempted to slash its benchmark to support the ailing economy. But its appetite may be tempered if inflationary pressures remain stubbornly high.

Yet I still think Taylor Wimpey could potentially be a top pick for long-term investors. This is why I hold the FTSE 100 share in my own Stocks and Shares ISA.

Looking good

Demand for new homes should continue its inexorable rise as Britain’s population rapidly grows. Homebuilders will get a better chance to capitalise on this too. If government reforms to development planning are signed off, it will allow 1.5m new homes in the five years to 2029.

And regardless of the aforementioned uncertainty, Taylor Wimpey looks in good shape to keep paying the big dividends it’s known for.

Firstly, the estimated dividend for 2025 is covered 1.9 times by expected earnings. This is just below the widely regarded safety benchmark of 2 times and above.

Taylor Wimpey has a strong balance sheet it can use to keep paying large dividends as well. That’s the case even if earnings disappoint. Net cash was a whopping £584m as of June.

9% dividend yields

While risks remain, a swathe of strong data from the housing market market also supports the Footsie firm’s dividend outlook for this year. This includes fresh research from Propertymark this week.

According to the trade body, the average number of sales per member branch rose to nine in November. That’s the highest number for more than three years. It also said the number of new registered buyers per branch reached two-year peaks.

Against this backdrop, City analysts believe Taylor Wimpey’s earnings will steadily rise in 2025 and 2026 after last year’s expected fall, leading to fresh dividend growth. So the yields on the housebuilder stand at a mighty 9% and 9.2% for this year and next, respectively.

I think Taylor Wimpey is a great dividend stock to consider for a starter portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has positions in Taylor Wimpey Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Runner standing at the starting point with 2025 year for starting in new year 2025 to achieve business planing and success concept.
Investing Articles

Here’s how a stock market beginner could get going in 2025 with £260!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains how a stock market novice could start buying shares for the first time this year with just…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Games Workshop share price falters on half-year results as fears of US tariffs loom

| Mark Hartley

The Games Workshop share price suffered a dip this morning after releasing interim results. Is there more room for growth…

Read more »

Dividend Shares

How much would an investor need in an ISA to make £650 a month in second income?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains how an investor can make use of an ISA to help build a generous second income stream…

Read more »

Stack of British pound coins falling on list of share prices
Market Movers

The JD Sports share price is down 10% today! Time to consider getting involved?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why the JD Sports share price has fallen but also talks through why taking a step back…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

The only FTSE 100 shares I own at the start of 2025

| Ben McPoland

This writer currently owns 14 different FTSE 100 shares in his portfolio. Here's a quick look at what they are…

Read more »

Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 stock’s jumped 12% after today’s results! Will it finally make me rich?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones is thrilled to see his Ocado shares jump this morning following an upbeat set of festive results. But…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s why Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock is up 15% in the FTSE 250

| Ben McPoland

This innovative FTSE 250 stock has had a solid start to the year, rising 15% in just two days. Is…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Where’s the stock market heading in 2025? Here’s what the experts say

| Mark Hartley

After a rocky start to the year, Mark Hartley is on a mission to find out where the stock market…

Read more »