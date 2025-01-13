Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Is Shell’s bargain-basement share price too good an opportunity for me to miss?

Is Shell’s bargain-basement share price too good an opportunity for me to miss?

Shell’s share price has dropped in line with the benchmark oil price on factors that I don’t believe will endure, leaving it looking a bargain to me.

Posted by
Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Shell’s (LSE: SHEL) share price is down 11% from its 13 May one-year traded high of £29.56. The fall echoes a similar decline in the benchmark Brent oil price over the same period.

I think this bearish performance is down to three factors. However, none of them are necessarily set to endure, in my view.

This means the currently reduced price of Shell’s shares may present me with a tremendous bargain-buying opportunity.

Why is the stock down?

I think the first reason for the fall in Shell’s share price and the oil price is simple supply and demand economics. Despite supply cuts from oil cartel OPEC, demand from the world’s biggest oil buyer – China – is down from historical averages.

However, as a former investment bank trader, I know that all markets’ supply and demand balance shifts constantly. I expect the oil market’s balance will tilt again, especially as reduced investment due to the energy transition hits supply.

The second reason behind the declines is the recent lowering of geopolitical tensions in the oil-rich Middle East. That said, I do not believe that Israel’s attacks against Iran’s proxies will continue to go unanswered. I also believe the situation in Syria after the removal of Bashar al-Assad as president looks extremely volatile.

And the final reason for the falls is President-elect Donald Trump’s promise to increase oil drilling in the US. This may well mean a lower price per barrel of oil. But his promise to speed up the approvals process for new projects should also means greater profits can be made by drilling more.

How undervalued are the shares?

I always begin my assessment of a stock’s value by comparing its pricing with competitor stocks on key measures.

For example, Shell trades on the key price-to-earnings ratio at just 12.8 compared to a peer average of 14.9. So, it looks a bargain on this basis.

The same is true on the price-to-book and price-to-sales ratios. On the former, Shell trades at 1.1 against a competitor average of 2.6. And on the latter, it is at 0.7 compared to a 2.2 peer average.

The next part of my evaluation looks at whether Shell’s stock is undervalued to where it should be, based on future cash flow forecasts. A discounted cash flow analysis shows the shares are 44% undervalued at their current £26.26 level.

Therefore, the fair value for them is technically £46.04, although market unpredictability may move them lower or higher.

How does the core business look?

A risk to Shell is that it fails to leverage its impressive US oil, gas and petrochemicals projects into even greater profits under Trump’s second presidency.

However, despite the lower oil price this year, the firm remains a profit powerhouse. Its latest (Q3 2024) results saw adjusted earnings (the firm’s net profit number) rise 12% year on year to $6.03bn (£4.76bn). This was also way ahead of analysts’ estimates of $5.36bn.

Over the same period it also reduced its net debt by 13% to the lowest level since 2015. Additionally positive was cash flow from operations jumping 19% to $14.68bn.

Given these strong figures and low share price valuation, I believe the stock is too good an opportunity to miss. So, I will buy more very soon.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has positions in Shell Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Growth Shares

I asked ChatGPT to name 5 growth shares that could make me a ton of money between now and 2030. Here are the results

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon's looking for growth shares that could significantly boost his wealth over the next five years. Can ChatGPT help…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could the beaten-down Lloyds share price surge to 65p this year?

| Harvey Jones

The Lloyd share price has taken a beating in recent months, as the UK economy slows and a motor finance…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£1,000 a month in passive income? Here’s how investors could start with a £20k ISA

| Mark Hartley

Our writer thinks investing in FTSE 100 dividend shares with a £20k ISA could lead to a stable passive income…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Growth Shares

£5,000 invested in Greggs shares 6 months ago is now worth…

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Greggs shares have been a terrible investment over the last six months. And for Edward Sheldon, there’s one key takeaway…

Read more »

Investing Articles

If an investor puts £10,000 in Legal & General shares, how much income will they get?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has been disappointed by the recent performance of his Legal & General shares, but is enjoying the consolation…

Read more »

Investing For Beginners

Have Tesco shares had their best days already?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why Tesco shares have reached decade-high levels but gives some reasons why the party might be over...…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Investors considering a £9,000 investment in this 7.9%-yielding unfashionable FTSE 100 giant could make £7,547 a year in dividend income!

| Simon Watkins

This very-high-yielding FTSE 100 heavyweight has fallen a long way since its 2017 peak, which has left it looking extremely…

Read more »

New year resolutions 2025 on desk. 2025 resolutions list with notebook, coffee cup on table.
Investing Articles

Analysts predict BT shares will rocket 45% in 2025! Are they serious?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones decided against buying BT shares last year but after the recent dip he's taking a fresh look. Stock…

Read more »