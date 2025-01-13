Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s my £1,000,000 plan for my Stocks and Shares ISA

Here’s my £1,000,000 plan for my Stocks and Shares ISA

Stephen Wright thinks aiming for a million in his Stocks and Shares ISA before he retires could be realistic. But it’s going to take some careful planning.

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The big advantage of a Stocks and Shares ISA is that protects investments from taxes on capital gains on dividends. And I’m aiming to get mine up to £1,000,000 in assets.

That won’t be straightforward – and investment returns are never guaranteed. But I have a plan for getting there before I reach retirement age (in 2056). 

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

The road to a million

The road to a million is different for different people. The long-term average return from the FTSE 100 has been 6.5% – enough to get someone who invests £1,000 each month to £1,000,000 in 30 years.

My situation is different in two ways. The amount I have available each month is likely to vary – the way my income and outgoings work, I expect to be investing more in some months than others.

The second is I’m not starting from scratch. So I’m hopeful that I can get to £1,000,000 by 2056 even if I don’t manage to find £1,000 every month to buy shares with. 

Those two things mean I need to think carefully about how to go about investing. But I have a plan that I think gives me a decent chance of hitting my target.

My investment plan

The uneven nature of my income means I have a choice – I can either invest my cash as I get it, or I can try to spread it out to offset the unevenness. And I know what I plan on doing here.

Over the long term, I think holding excess cash – beyond what I need for my ordinary expenses and some for emergencies – is likely to weigh on my overall returns. So I’m looking to deploy it in the stock market as soon as I can.

There is, however, a caveat – I’m only willing to invest if I think I can manage at least the 6.5% return the FTSE 100 has been offering over the last couple of decades. 

Below that and it becomes less clear that the potential rewards are not worth the inherent risk of buying stocks. Fortunately, I think there are some decent opportunities available at the moment. 

A UK small-cap

FW Thorpe (LSE:TFW) is a stock I’ve been looking at recently – and I like what I’m seeing. The firm is a collection of businesses that manufacture specialist lighting solutions for industrial settings. 

The firm focuses on industries with regulatory requirements. Whether it’s healthcare settings or road tunnels, lighting needs to meet specific standards and this creates a barrier to entry for competitors.

While FW Thorpe has benefitted from lighting solutions moving from fluorescents to LEDs, this is now largely complete. That means there’s a risk growth might be slower in the future.

An ongoing shift to smart lighting as part of industry 4.0, however, could be the next boost for the company. And with the stock down 22% over the last 12 months, I think it also looks like good value. 

Building a portfolio

I don’t have cash available to invest right now – and I’m not willing to sell any of the investments in my Stocks and Shares ISA. But FW Thorpe is a company that has been catching my eye recently. 

I think there’s a good chance it can generate the 6.5% return I’m looking for. So there’s a good chance I’ll be adding it to my portfolio when I’m looking for stocks to buy later this month.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended FW Thorpe. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Growth Shares

I asked ChatGPT to name 5 growth shares that could make me a ton of money between now and 2030. Here are the results

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon's looking for growth shares that could significantly boost his wealth over the next five years. Can ChatGPT help…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could the beaten-down Lloyds share price surge to 65p this year?

| Harvey Jones

The Lloyd share price has taken a beating in recent months, as the UK economy slows and a motor finance…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£1,000 a month in passive income? Here’s how investors could start with a £20k ISA

| Mark Hartley

Our writer thinks investing in FTSE 100 dividend shares with a £20k ISA could lead to a stable passive income…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Growth Shares

£5,000 invested in Greggs shares 6 months ago is now worth…

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Greggs shares have been a terrible investment over the last six months. And for Edward Sheldon, there’s one key takeaway…

Read more »

Investing Articles

If an investor puts £10,000 in Legal & General shares, how much income will they get?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has been disappointed by the recent performance of his Legal & General shares, but is enjoying the consolation…

Read more »

Investing For Beginners

Have Tesco shares had their best days already?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why Tesco shares have reached decade-high levels but gives some reasons why the party might be over...…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is Shell’s bargain-basement share price too good an opportunity for me to miss?

| Simon Watkins

Shell’s share price has dropped in line with the benchmark oil price on factors that I don't believe will endure,…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Investors considering a £9,000 investment in this 7.9%-yielding unfashionable FTSE 100 giant could make £7,547 a year in dividend income!

| Simon Watkins

This very-high-yielding FTSE 100 heavyweight has fallen a long way since its 2017 peak, which has left it looking extremely…

Read more »