Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Could this FTSE 100 stalwart turn my Stocks and Shares ISA into a passive income machine?

Could this FTSE 100 stalwart turn my Stocks and Shares ISA into a passive income machine?

Tesco has been a resilient part of the FTSE 100 since 1996. But should Stephen Wright look to make it part of his Stocks and Shares ISA in 2025?

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Tesco plc

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Despite being founded before anyone can remember, Tesco (LSE:TSCO) continues to dominate the UK grocery market. And I’m wondering whether I should add it to my Stocks and Shares ISA. 

A 3.5% dividend yield is above what I’m currently getting from my portfolio. Furthermore, the firm has just reported an impressive Christmas trading period, giving investors plenty to be positive about.

Dividends

Genuine customer loyalty in the supermarket industry is about as realistic as a world where everyone agrees on something. And this makes the emergence of Aldi and Lidl a risk for Tesco shareholders.

It’s worth noting, though, that the UK’s largest supermarket company has been defending its territory very well. According to data from Kantar, Tesco’s market share in the last quarter of 2024 was 28.5%. 

That’s up from 27.7% the year before. And with the market as a whole expanding as Brits spent more on Christmas groceries than ever before, investors have a lot to feel positive about.

Importantly, Tesco also has some long-term advantages that make it difficult to compete with. Most obviously, its scale puts it in a powerful position when it comes to negotiating prices with suppliers.

In a world where retailers across the board are being forced to compete on price, having lower costs than the competition is a huge advantage. And it’s hard for other supermarkets to replicate this. 

In other words, while barriers to entry might be low, barriers to scale are high. And it’s the size of Tesco’s operation that makes its market position harder to shift than a rusted-out tank.

Growth

Tesco’s strong competitive position makes it look like a great passive income investment. But I’m a bit wary – when I’m looking for stocks to buy, dividends aren’t the only thing I think about.

I also pay close attention to a company’s future growth prospects. Specifically, I’m interested in what opportunities a business has to reinvest its profits to increase its income in the future. 

This comes down to two things. The first is how much Tesco is going to be able to increase its revenues and profits by and the second is how much it’s going to have to invest in order to do that.

In terms of revenue growth, the last 10 years have been about as explosive as a walking tour of a library. Leaving aside the Covid-19 pandemic, sales have generally increased by more than the rate of inflation – but not by much. 

Tesco revenue growth 2015-2024


Created at TradingView

It’s also worth noting that this growth has been fairly expensive. Over the last decade, Tesco’s return on invested capital (ROIC) has consistently been below 10%, which isn’t particularly impressive.

Tesco ROIC 2014-2024


Created at TradingView

This indicates that the company has to commit quite a lot of its capital into things like inventory and equipment to achieve this growth. And this isn’t a particularly good sign for investors.

An opportunity?

Tesco has been part of the FTSE 100 since 1996 and its scale gives it a big advantage over the rest of the UK grocery industry. From a dividend perspective, I think the stock looks attractive. 

The thing is, there’s more to investing than just dividends. And with growth looking both modest and capital-intensive, I think I can find better opportunities right now.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Here’s why I’m waiting for a lower Rolls-Royce share price to buy

| Christopher Ruane

After a storming couple of years for the Rolls-Royce share price, this writer explains why he's holding off on making…

Read more »

Number three written on white chat bubble on blue background
Investing Articles

These are my top 3 defensive shares to buy in 2025!

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley considers three shares he feels could provide stability if markets are volatile -- and if he wants to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

After rising 2,081%, has Nvidia stock peaked?

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer likes the chipmaker's business but is less enthusiastic about the current Nvidia stock price. Here's how he's approaching…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

This UK share is already up 27% in 2025! I think it could go even higher

| Christopher Ruane

The second upbeat trading update in under a month has sent this UK share higher today. Our writer explains why…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How much would an investor need in a Stocks and Shares ISA to earn £2,000 a month in passive income?

| Dr. James Fox

UK residents can use a Stocks and Shares ISA to build tax-free income. Dr James Fox details a stock that…

Read more »

Road trip. Father and son travelling together by car
Investing Articles

£20,000 invested in Tesla shares just 3 months ago is now worth…

| Ben McPoland

Tesla shares have been on an absolute tear in recent months. Is it time for this Fool to just hold…

Read more »

Investing Articles

If a 30-year-old put £150 a week in S&P 500 shares, here’s what they could have by retirement

| Ben McPoland

A regular investment in the S&P 500 index could help a 30-year-old build a massive multi-million pound portfolio. Ben McPoland…

Read more »

Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings
Investing Articles

How much would a Stocks & Shares ISA investor need for a £3,000 monthly second income?

| Royston Wild

Looking for ways to make a healthy four-figure second income? Here's one proven path that ISA investors might want to…

Read more »