Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Analysts predict BT shares will rocket 45% in 2025! Are they serious?

Analysts predict BT shares will rocket 45% in 2025! Are they serious?

Harvey Jones decided against buying BT shares last year but after the recent dip he’s taking a fresh look. Stock analysts are predicting great things for the year ahead.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I'm a freelance personal finance journalist who writes for the Daily and Sunday Express, Reader's Digest, The National newspaper and of course, Motley Fool UK.
Published
| More on:
New year resolutions 2025 on desk. 2025 resolutions list with notebook, coffee cup on table.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

BT (LSE: BT.A) shares have been shockingly volatile in recent years and that’s rolled over in 2025. They’ve slumped 10% in the last month.

They’re still up 18% over 12 months and we can’t really blame BT itself for the latest dip. Instead, that’s down to interest rate expectations.

Markets hoped for a string of rate cuts this year. But as inflation proves sticky, we may just get one or two.

Is this FTSE 100 stock a brilliant bargain?

As well as squeezing economic growth, that makes high-yielding stocks less attractive. Today, BT has a trailing yield of 5.78%.

That’s fabulous, but as with any stock there’s a spot of risk involved. And when investors can get more than 4% from cash or bonds, without putting their capital on the line, they’re less inclined to take that risk. All investments are relative.

Yet history shows that stocks and shares deliver a superior return to cash and bonds over the longer run. And by a long chalk. So moments like these can be a brilliant buying opportunity for far-sighted investors to consider.

As well as locking into that higher yield, BT’s lower valuation gives a margin of safety. Plus plenty of rewards if the share price recovers.

If stock analysts are right, it might recover at speed. Last week, I noted that the 13 analysts offering one-year share price forecasts for BT predict the shares would grow 37% over the next 12 months. 

That’s now climbed to a blockbuster 45%. If correct, that would lift BT share price from 138p to more than 200p.

Throw in the forecast yield of 5.5%, and we’re looking at a total return of more than 50%. Which is way more than any savings account or bond would return. But is that forecast too good to be true?

One issue is that these forecasts were made before the recent dip and don’t reflect changed interest rate expectations. So what about the company itself?

It’s a stunning source of income

Newish CEO Allison Kirkby is besieged by long-standing challenges such as falling revenues from fixed-line services, the fallout from the costly foray into sports broadcasting and the group’s massive pension deficit.

She also has to make the group’s massive £15bn investment in its Openreach full-fibre services rollout pay. Last year she said BT had passed the “inflection point” where the rewards can start to flow. 

As demand for faster and more reliable internet continues to grow, BT’s extensive network could become a significant revenue driver. Yet BT also has to hang on to customers who are being lured away by smaller, nimble and often cheaper alt-net broadband suppliers.

Kirkby plans to cut 42% of the company’s 130,000-strong workforce by the end of the decade. That’s ambitious, relies on AI and must be having a strange impact on morale. I wonder if she’ll manage it.

Trading at just 7.75 times earnings, BT looks really cheap. However, telecoms is a competitive sector and the shares are more of a gamble than I fancy taking right now. Brave investors willing to chase a potential outsized return may feel differently.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Growth Shares

I asked ChatGPT to name 5 growth shares that could make me a ton of money between now and 2030. Here are the results

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon's looking for growth shares that could significantly boost his wealth over the next five years. Can ChatGPT help…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could the beaten-down Lloyds share price surge to 65p this year?

| Harvey Jones

The Lloyd share price has taken a beating in recent months, as the UK economy slows and a motor finance…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£1,000 a month in passive income? Here’s how investors could start with a £20k ISA

| Mark Hartley

Our writer thinks investing in FTSE 100 dividend shares with a £20k ISA could lead to a stable passive income…

Read more »

Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk
Growth Shares

£5,000 invested in Greggs shares 6 months ago is now worth…

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Greggs shares have been a terrible investment over the last six months. And for Edward Sheldon, there’s one key takeaway…

Read more »

Investing Articles

If an investor puts £10,000 in Legal & General shares, how much income will they get?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has been disappointed by the recent performance of his Legal & General shares, but is enjoying the consolation…

Read more »

Investing For Beginners

Have Tesco shares had their best days already?

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why Tesco shares have reached decade-high levels but gives some reasons why the party might be over...…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is Shell’s bargain-basement share price too good an opportunity for me to miss?

| Simon Watkins

Shell’s share price has dropped in line with the benchmark oil price on factors that I don't believe will endure,…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Investors considering a £9,000 investment in this 7.9%-yielding unfashionable FTSE 100 giant could make £7,547 a year in dividend income!

| Simon Watkins

This very-high-yielding FTSE 100 heavyweight has fallen a long way since its 2017 peak, which has left it looking extremely…

Read more »