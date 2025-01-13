Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Growth Shares » £5,000 invested in Greggs shares 6 months ago is now worth…

£5,000 invested in Greggs shares 6 months ago is now worth…

Greggs shares have been a terrible investment over the last six months. And for Edward Sheldon, there’s one key takeaway from the share price action.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:
Young Asian woman with head in hands at her desk

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Over the long term, Greggs (LSE: GRG) shares have been a phenomenal investment. Over the last decade, for example, they’ve nearly tripled in price (and paid dividends).

Recently however, the shares have experienced some weakness. An investment in them six months ago would now mean sitting on quite a large loss.

The shares have tanked

On 12 July 2024, Greggs shares closed at 2,902p. Let’s say that an investor bought £5,000 worth of shares at that price. That would have got them 172 shares. The total outlay (ignoring trading commissions) would have been around £4,991.

For a while there, they would have been pretty happy as over the next few months, Greggs’ share price rose. On 20 September, it hit 3,250p, meaning the investor would have been sitting on a gain of 12%. In monetary terms, they would have been up roughly £600. That would have been a great result in a little over two months.

Since then however, Gregg’s share price has fallen sharply. On Friday (10 January), it closed at 2,082p – 28% lower than the closing price on 12 July. This means the investor’s capital would now be worth just £3,581. In other words, they’d be sitting on a capital loss of about £1,410.

It’s worth pointing out that the investor would have received a dividend payment over the period. This would have only been 19p per share though. Given that they held 172 shares, that equates to a payment of just £32.68. So it wouldn’t have made much of a difference.

The importance of diversification

For me, these calculations really highlight the importance of portfolio diversification when investing in stocks. Greggs isn’t a bad business. In fact, history shows it’s quite good (and could be worth considering as a long-term investment).

But every business can experience a slow down in growth at times. And that’s what has happened here recently.

For the fourth quarter of 2024, Greggs posted underlying sales growth of just 2.5%. That was well below the level of 5% it recorded in the previous quarter, suggesting that appetite for its famous steak bakes and sausage rolls has declined.

Given that the shares were priced for growth with a relatively high valuation (a price-to-earnings ratio in the 20s), this slowdown’s had a major impact on the share price. Last week, the shares fell more than 10% in a day.

Now, if the investor owned 20 different stocks, the share price weakness here since 20 September may not be a big issue. Their portfolio may have still performed reasonably well as global markets have risen over this period.

But if they only held a handful of stocks (up to five different companies), the share price collapse could have had a substantial negative impact on their returns. With a small portfolio, a big loss on one stock can send the whole portfolio down.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ed Sheldon has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Greggs Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Growth Shares

Growth Shares

I asked ChatGPT to name 5 growth shares that could make me a ton of money between now and 2030. Here are the results

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon's looking for growth shares that could significantly boost his wealth over the next five years. Can ChatGPT help…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is Shell’s bargain-basement share price too good an opportunity for me to miss?

| Simon Watkins

Shell’s share price has dropped in line with the benchmark oil price on factors that I don't believe will endure,…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

It trades at 812 times earnings, but I just made a big investment in this top-rated AI growth stock

| Dr. James Fox

According to quantitative modelling, this is the best growth stock around as we enter 2025. Dr James Fox justifies his…

Read more »

Young Black man sat in front of laptop while wearing headphones
Investing Articles

If a 40-year-old put £500 a month in FTSE 250 shares, here’s what they could have by retirement

| Royston Wild

The FTSE 250 has delivered Footsie-beating returns over the last 20 years. Can it keep going? Royston Wild takes a…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Up 28% in a month, I’ve been loading up on this penny share  

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer has been buying more of a penny share he already holds and reckons recent news could point to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT to name the best S&P 500 growth stock and it picked this AI powerhouse

| Muhammad Cheema

Muhammad Cheema asked ChatGPT to pick its top S&P 500 growth stock. He was disappointed with its response, which missed…

Read more »

Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.
Investing Articles

Investing £5k in each of these 3 FTSE stocks in January 2023 would have created a £55k ISA!

| Ben McPoland

Our writer highlights a trio of UK shares that have absolutely rocketed recently, boosting any ISA that held them along…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s why I’m still holding out for a Rolls-Royce share price dip

| Alan Oscroft

The Rolls-Royce share price shows no sign of falling yet, but I'm still hoping it's one I can buy on…

Read more »