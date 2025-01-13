£20,000 invested in Tesla shares just 3 months ago is now worth…

Tesla shares have been on an absolute tear in recent months. Is it time for this Fool to just hold his nose and invest at today’s lofty valuation?

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares were heading for an underwhelming 2024 until the final third of the year. In fact, just three months ago the Tesla share price was roughly where it was four years prior.

Then it accelerated like one of the company’s electric vehicles (EVs), rising 81% to reach $394. This means a £20,000 investment made three months ago would now be worth approximately £36,200!

And with a market cap of $1.24trn, Tesla is again worth more than Toyota, BYD, NIO, Hyundai, Stellantis, Ford, and General Motors combined.

The Trump card

Tesla stock enjoyed a big boost after Donald Trump’s election victory in November. The assumption is that the incoming administration will cut corporate taxes, regulations, and prevent cheap Chinese-made EVs from flooding the US.

All of this could benefit Tesla, as could CEO Elon Musk’s close relationship with Trump. Specifically, red tape might be cut around self-driving vehicles, which could lead to an accelerated rollout of the company’s robotaxis (or Cybercabs, as Tesla calls them).

Setting a high bar

We won’t get Q4 results until later this month. But in Q3, Musk said he’s confident the Cybercab will not just start production in 2026, but reach “substantial” volume production. The aim is to ramp up to 2m units per year.

When it was finally unveiled in October, Tesla’s Cybercab had no steering wheel or brake and accelerator pedals. The company plans a ride-hailing network, which would presumably be a high-margin business given that there would be no human drivers that need paying.

Meanwhile, Musk is predicting 20%-30% vehicle growth this year. That’s a high bar, considering interest rates are still high and the firm’s growth has stalled. Last year, it delivered 1.79m cars, a 1% drop from 2023.

Where next?

The current period is a bit of a strange one for Tesla. The once-hot EV market has hit a major speedbump, while the company’s next-generation products (robotaxis, full self-driving software, and humanoid robots) aren’t ready yet. Consequently, Musk has said Tesla is “between two major growth waves“.

Given this, it’s somewhat surprising that the stock’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio is above 100. This extreme valuation has been reached despite the likelihood that Trump will scrap the $7,500 tax credit for new EV purchases.

Admittedly, this cancellation might benefit Tesla in the short term as US consumers rush to take advantage of the credit before it disappears. But it surely can’t be positive for overall sales after that.

Consequently, I see 2025 as a potentially more challenging year for Tesla and its share price.

Staying on the sidelines

I’ve owned Tesla stock a couple of times over the past few years. In hindsight, I would have done splendidly if I’d just held it through thick and thin.

However, that’s easier said than done. It’s incredibly volatile and can often look ridiculously overvalued.

Meanwhile, Musk continues his quest to eliminate what he calls the “woke mind virus“, which he sees as a threat to Western civilisation. Politics aside, I fear the forthright manner in which he’s pursuing this could damage the Tesla brand and alienate many potential future EV customers.

I have great admiration for Tesla as a company. But due to the sky-high valuation, I have no plans to reinvest right now.