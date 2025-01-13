Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 2 FTSE 100 shares I plan to hold until 2050!

2 FTSE 100 shares I plan to hold until 2050!

Looking for the best FTSE 100 stocks to think about buying and holding for the long haul? Here are three Royston Wild hopes to hold for decades.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
I typically buy stocks with a view to holding them for a decade, or more. Here are two FTSE 100 shares I plan to hold in my portfolio for the next 25 years, at least.

Barratt Redrow

Housebuilders like Barratt Redrow (LSE:BTRW) remain largely out of fashion with investors today. Justifiable fears over cost inflation and future interest rates weighed heavily on the sector in the final months of 2024 and still do.

Yet I’ve clung on to my Barratt shares and plan to continue holding them for the long haul. Following its merger with Redrow last year, it’s by far the UK’s biggest builder by volume. And it has plans to supercharge production to take advantage of the market upturn when it comes.

It intends to ramp home completions up to 22,000 a year over the medium term, the firm announced at autumn’s AGM. That’s up from the planned 16,600-17,200 properties it expects for the current financial year (ending June).

After house prices moved back into growth last year, industry experts are largely confident of a sustained market recovery. Estate agent Hamptons, for instance, expects average house price growth of 3% this year, accelerating to 3.5% for 2026 and remaining robust at 2.5% the following year.

Driven by rapid population growth, I’m expecting house prices to maintain their steady climb through the coming decades. And I believe Barratt Redrow, which is also set to benefit from substantial post-merger revenues and cost synergies, is in the box seat to capitalise on this.

Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company (LSE:CCH) offers a delicious blend of growth potential and enduring resilience that I couldn’t resist.

As its name suggests, the FTSE 100 firm bottles and sells some of the world’s biggest drinks brands. Alongside Coke, it produces other heavyweight names like Sprite, Fanta and Monster Energy.

This provides me as an investor with excellent peace of mind. These labels remain in high demand at all points of the economic cycle, reflecting their reputation for quality and fashionability. Such qualities also allow Coca-Cola HBC to raise prices without suffering a painful drop in volumes, allowing the firm to grow earnings over time.

Its resilience was demonstrated in November’s most recent trading statement, which showed organic revenues up 13.9% in the third quarter and organic revenue per case up 9.5%. This was despite the tough economic conditions and inflationary pressures in a number of markets.

Yet, as I say, resilience isn’t Coca-Cola HBC’s only attractive characteristic. It also has exceptional growth potential, thanks to its wide geographic footprint that also straddles fast-growing emerging and developing economies in Eastern Europe and Africa.

On the downside, the bottling giant faces significant market competition from the likes of PepsiCo and is very dependent on its relationship with US-based Coca-Cola Co. But given its powerhouse brands and strong record of innovation, I believe it can continue to thrive in the decades ahead.

Royston Wild has positions in Barratt Redrow and Coca-Cola Hbc Ag. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barratt Redrow. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

