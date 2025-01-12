Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » 1 key stock market indicator to watch this week

1 key stock market indicator to watch this week

The US Index of Consumer Sentiment is a key leading stock market indicator. And UK investors might want to pay careful attention to this week’s update.

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

There’s always uncertainty when it comes to the stock market. But there are some things investors can do to try and demystify movements in share prices.

One of these is paying attention to key leading economic indicators. And there’s an important one coming from the US this week.

Consumer sentiment

On Wednesday, the latest update from the Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index is due. It should give investors a key insight into how US consumers are thinking about their finances.

Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index 2020-2025


Created at TradingView

The index is made up of the survey results from 500 households and is published monthly. As important as the overall number is the direction in which it is moving.

In general, when consumers are feeling more positive, they’re likely to spend more. And when they’re more cautious, the reverse is true. 

Based on the results, investors like me can get a feel for what might happen in the near future. But the reading needs to be handled with care. 

Finding stocks to buy

There are two reasons the consumer sentiment reading is important. One is that a weak outlook can cause share prices to fall, which can create buying opportunities in a couple of different ways. 

If a decline in spending is likely to be temporary, long-term investors might consider buying shares in companies that will be able to endure short-term challenges before emerging stronger. This is one idea.

Alternatively, if a stock falls because the market overestimates how willing consumers are to cut back on its products, it might be undervalued. This could generate an opportunity for investors to consider.

The other reason the reading is significant is it can help predict when companies in a cyclical downturn are likely to turn around. And this doesn’t just apply to US stocks.

Dr Martens

Dr Martens (LSE:DOCS) is UK stock. It’s had a difficult time over the last few years and a lot (though not all) of this is due to weak consumer spending in the US, which accounts for 37% of sales.

The share price has started to bounce back, recovering 50% from its 52-week lows set in September. But unless things start to pick up with the underlying business, there’s a real risk this will be short-lived. 

The firm has made progress in fixing its own mistakes, in terms of its inventory and distribution. And while it has rebooted its marketing to try and boost demand, there are some things it can’t control.

That’s why I’m keeping a close eye on the US consumer sentiment data. It could be a good indication of whether the business is heading towards recovery, or whether the stock has further to fall.

Finding stocks to buy

I’m not saying a strong consumer sentiment update by itself is a reason to buy Dr Martens – or any other stock. But I do think being aware of what’s going on can be useful for understanding the stock market.

That’s why I’ll be paying attention this week when the latest data comes out. With around 68% of the US economy coming from consumer spending, I’ll be looking at it for much more than just Dr Martens.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Edinburgh Cityscape with fireworks over The Castle and Balmoral Clock Tower
Investing Articles

I’m on the hunt for cheap shares to buy this January! Here’s one I found

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane has been looking at the UK stock market to try and find shares to buy for his portfolio.…

Read more »

Investing Articles

4 SIPP mistakes I’m avoiding like the plague!

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane explains four errors he is trying hard to avoid in investing his SIPP, as he tries to maximise…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Up 28% in a month, I’ve been loading up on this penny share  

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer has been buying more of a penny share he already holds and reckons recent news could point to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

How to aim for a reliable 6% dividend yield when picking stocks

| Mark Hartley

Mark Hartley outlines his strategy to identify top-quality stocks with high dividend yields and strong fundamentals for consistent income.

Read more »

Investing Articles

Investing £20,000 in this FTSE 250 stock today could net investors £1,944 in passive income this year

| Stephen Wright

After falling 11% in a week, this FTSE 250 company is set to return almost 10% of the its market…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT to name the best S&P 500 growth stock and it picked this AI powerhouse

| Muhammad Cheema

Muhammad Cheema asked ChatGPT to pick its top S&P 500 growth stock. He was disappointed with its response, which missed…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£10k in savings? Here’s how an investor could use that to target £420 of passive income a month

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones shows how it’s possible to build a high and rising passive income from a portfolio of FTSE 100…

Read more »

Midnight is celebrated along the River Thames in London with a spectacular and colourful firework display.
Investing Articles

Investing £5k in each of these 3 FTSE stocks in January 2023 would have created a £55k ISA!

| Ben McPoland

Our writer highlights a trio of UK shares that have absolutely rocketed recently, boosting any ISA that held them along…

Read more »