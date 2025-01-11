Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Warren Buffett says make passive income while sleeping! Here’s my plan to do so

Warren Buffett says make passive income while sleeping! Here’s my plan to do so

Billionaire Warren Buffett has said many wise things over the past half a century, including a thing or two about dividend investing.

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. He's been managing his own pension and ISA portfolios for a number of years. His approach aims to balance growth and income styles of investing.
Published
| More on:
The Milky Way at night, over Porthgwarra beach in Cornwall

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Warren Buffett famously said, “If you don’t find a way to make money while you sleep, you will work until you die”.

While this can specifically apply to retirement, its broader meaning is about aiming for financial security at any point through income-generating assets like dividend stocks. In other words, passive income, which can flow in even when one is sleeping.

Here’s my simple plan geared towards achieving this goal.

Focus on the long term

Rome wasn’t built in a day, as the old cliché goes. It’s going to take time to construct a portfolio large enough to generate sizeable passive income.

To me, then, 2025 is just another year of building up my portfolio. This Foolish perspective helps me avoid taking unnecessary investing risks.

The opposite to this approach is to try and make as much money as quickly as possible. But this might lead me towards meme stocks, pre-revenue penny shares, and other high-risk/high-reward ideas.

Ironically though, following this get-rich-quick strategy means I could end up with far less than I started with. As Buffett also famously said, “Rule number one: never lose money. Rule number two: Never forget rule number one“.

Diageo on the rocks

The ‘Sage of Omaha’ invests in dividend-paying companies with strong brands, healthy profit margins, and pricing power. One FTSE 100 stock that I think ticks these boxes is Diageo (LSE: DGE).

A global leader in premium spirits, the company owns timeless brands like Tanqueray, Johnnie Walker, Gordon’s, and Guinness. Diageo has been able to steadily raise the price of these drinks over many years, supporting its healthy profit margins.

However, the firm has been impacted by a slowdown in the global spirits market, with many consumers cutting back on restaurants and nights out (thereby drinking less). There’s also been some downtrading to cheaper brands in its Latin American markets.

We don’t know how long this will last and things could get worse before they get better.

Meanwhile, weight-loss drugs have been shown to supress the desire for alcohol. Veteran fund manager Terry Smith (aka ‘Britain’s Warren Buffett’) dumped his Diageo shares last year partly because of this fear.

Over three years, the Diageo share price has dropped 39% due to this unpleasant cocktail of issues.

Buying the fear

Be fearful when others are greedy and greedy when others are fearful.

Warren Buffett

Recently, there’s been above-average share price volatility when companies report some operational or earnings setbacks. I’ve seen this with the stocks in my own portfolio.

For example, Novo Nordisk, the maker of Wegovy and Ozempic, suffered a 28% share price plunge in December after disappointing late-stage trial results for its next-generation weight-loss treatment. This was Novo stock’s sharpest drop ever! The month before, AstraZeneca stock fell 13% in a couple of days.

However, I still view these companies as high quality, including Diageo. The spirits supremo is now offering a 3.6% forward yield and I think the long-term income growth prospects remain strong (though dividends are never nailed on). The concern about weight-loss drugs looks a tad overblown to me.

My plan this year is to buy the fear whenever my favourite dividend-paying stocks suffer big share price pullbacks. By doing so, I hope to maximise passive income over the long run.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has positions in AstraZeneca Plc, Diageo Plc, and Novo Nordisk. The Motley Fool UK has recommended AstraZeneca Plc, Diageo Plc, and Novo Nordisk. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Older couple walking in park
Investing Articles

3 UK shares to consider as a long-term investment for retirement

| Mark Hartley

Our writer identifies three UK shares with long-term growth potential he believes investors should think about holding until retirement and…

Read more »

Pink 3D image of the numbers '2025' growing in size
Investing Articles

Could this beaten-down FTSE 250 stock be on the cusp of a recovery in 2025?

| Andrew Mackie

After this FTSE 250 financial services stock lost another 24% of its value in 2024, Andrew Mackie sees the potential…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£5,000 invested in this FTSE 250 company 5 years ago is now worth over £24,000

| Stephen Wright

Stephen Wright looks at how a FTSE 250 food stock has more than quadrupled over the last five years –…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT to name the best FTSE 100 stock and it picked this engineering giant

| Dr. James Fox

Dr James Fox asked generative artificial intelligence to name the best stock to invest in on the FTSE 100 in…

Read more »

Closeup of "interest rates" text in a newspaper
Investing Articles

Why I think right now could be the best time to buy UK stocks in over 20 years

| Stephen Wright

UK bond yields hitting multi-decade highs are causing UK stocks to fall. Stephen Wright thinks there are opportunities, but investors…

Read more »

Pink 3D image of the numbers '2025' growing in size
Investing Articles

Could 2025 be the year of the great Lloyds share price recovery?

| Alan Oscroft

Analyst sentiment towards the Lloyds Bank share price is improving as we head into 2025, despite the short-term risks it…

Read more »

Investing Articles

1 growth stock that could soar 105%, according to Wall Street experts

| Ben McPoland

This Fool has his eye on an innovative growth stock that has plunged by 80% since early 2021. But what…

Read more »

Investing Articles

No savings at 40? How £10 a day could grow into £8,273 of passive income a year!

| Ben McPoland

This writer reckons it's entirely realistic for an investor to save a tenner a day to aim for an attractive…

Read more »