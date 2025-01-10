Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » The Sainsbury’s share price dips despite a bumper Christmas – it’s now cheap as chips

The Sainsbury’s share price dips despite a bumper Christmas – it’s now cheap as chips

Harvey Jones says the Sainsbury’s share price looks good value after today’s results. He thinks it’s worth considering for dividend income and share price growth.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I'm a freelance personal finance journalist who writes for the Daily and Sunday Express, Reader's Digest, The National newspaper and of course, Motley Fool UK.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

By all rights the Sainsbury’s (LSE: SBRY) share price should be climbing today (10 January). Instead, it’s dropped almost 3%.

This morning’s Q3 results should have the champagne corks popping with sales jumping 3.8% over the four weeks to January 4.

Party food sales were up nearly 40%, with more than 200 bottles of fizz sold every minute over Christmas. This is brilliant news because retail stocks can take a beating if they don’t deliver some festive fun.

It also puts today’s economic gloom into perspective. Shoppers still have money to spend as wages rise faster than inflation.

A happy New Year for this FTSE firm?

Sainsbury’s now expects annual underlying retail operating profit to increase 7% in the current financial year. That puts it bang in the mid-point of its guidance range of between £1.01bn and £1.06bn.

Hargreaves Lansdown equity analyst Aarin Chiekrie praised the Sainsbury’s drive to improve quality, value and service: “It’s managed to claw more market share from the competition and deliver its seventh consecutive quarter of volumes growing ahead of the sector average.” Given all the good news, why are its shares falling?

Third-quarter sales rose at the slightly slower rate of 2.8% on an underlying basis. While grocery sales jumped 4.1%, general merchandise and clothing fell 0.1%. Sales at the group’s Argos business fell 1.4%.

Chiekrie warned its general merchandise operations puts it in the most cyclical area of the supermarket economy: “This really slows you down when times get tough.”

Sainsbury’s has cemented its position as the UK’s second-biggest grocer after Tesco, with market share up to 16%, according to Kantar. That’s comfortably ahead of Asda at 12.5%.

Sadly, its share price hasn’t done anywhere near as well. It’s slumped almost 15% over the last year. Over the same period, Tesco is up more than 22%.

A top dividend stock with a low valuation

On 17 December I wrote that stock markets had underestimated Sainsbury’s. That still appears to be the case. It now looks incredibly cheap, with a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, and I feel it’s worth considering. The trailing dividend yield has crept above 5%. Shareholder payouts look well supported by £500m of free cash flow.

It’s yet another example of how downbeat economic sentiment has hammered FTSE 100 valuations. This offers an opportunity for long-term investors to pick up a solid blue-chip at a reduced price, and hope it enjoys a re-rating at some point.

The 12 analysts offering one-year share price forecasts have produced a median target of just over 310p. If correct, that’s up more than 20% from today. Combined with that yield, this would deliver a total return of 25%. No guarantees, of course!

2025 still looks like being a tough year. Resurgent inflation will drive up costs and squeeze shoppers. Plus Sainsbury’s also has to cover Labour’s employers’ National Insurance hike, as well as the inflation-busting rise in the minimum wage. The UK grocery market remains intensely competitive.

The shares look like a bargain but investors may have to be patient. That re-rating will take time. It may never happen. But today’s low valuation gives a margin of safety, and there’s always that yield.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended J Sainsbury Plc and Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Here are the official 2024 returns for the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 (including dividends)

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The Footsie did quite well in 2024, returning almost 10%. But the mid-cap FTSE 250 index generated lower returns, hurt…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

Why isn’t the promise of 1.5m more homes helping these FTSE 100 stocks?

| James Beard

The government wants Britain’s builders to help boost economic growth. So why are the FTSE 100’s construction stocks tanking?

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 great investment trusts to consider for a Stocks and Shares ISA in 2025

| Mark Hartley

A good investment trust can act as a solid anchor for a Stocks and Shares ISA, helping investors maintain steady…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

Why Warren Buffett fears AI – and where savvy investors could spot an opportunity

| Mark Hartley

Warren Buffett is cautious about AI but this Fool thinks the technology could present unique opportunities for forward-thinking investors.

Read more »

Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings
Investing Articles

Is the 12.3% yield on this UK dividend stock too good to be true?

| James Beard

The impressive double-digit yield on this dividend stock recently grabbed the attention of our writer. But how sustainable is it?

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 dividend growth stocks analysts think are strong buys right now

| Stephen Wright

Growth stocks that also distribute cash offer investors the best of both worlds. Stephen Wright looks at two that have…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I asked Anthropic’s Claude for the best FTSE 100 stock to buy right now. I’m impressed with what it said

| Stephen Wright

Can artificial intelligence identify the best FTSE 100 stock to buy right now? Stephen Wright tried it out – and…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£1k in savings? Here’s how investors can aim to turn that into a £9,600-a-year second income

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones invests small, regular sums in FTSE 100 dividend stocks in an attempt to build a second income stream…

Read more »