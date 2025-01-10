Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £1k in savings? Here’s how investors can aim to turn that into a £9,600-a-year second income

£1k in savings? Here’s how investors can aim to turn that into a £9,600-a-year second income

Harvey Jones invests small, regular sums in FTSE 100 dividend stocks in an attempt to build a second income stream for his retirement. The rewards roll up over time.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I'm a freelance personal finance journalist who writes for the Daily and Sunday Express, Reader's Digest, The National newspaper and of course, Motley Fool UK.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I’m aiming to build a high-and-rising second income from a portfolio of stocks and shares, and I don’t think I need to be an investment genius to do it. Which is pretty handy, because I don’t have the stock-picking skills of billionaire investor Warren Buffett. Hard experience has taught me that.

The truth is most of us don’t. But that’s okay because private investors have one weapon at their disposal. Time.

Over the years and decades, building a diversified spread of FTSE 100 stocks can be a great way to turn relatively small sums into a juicy passive income. And it’s possible to get started with as little as £1,000 (or even less).

Generating a second income through shares isn’t without risks. Stock markets rise and fall all the time but over the years, history shows the returns beat almost every other asset class.

FTSE 100 shares are a great source of income

Even big UK blue-chips can be volatile. A good way to get round this is to invest in a spread of around 15-20 different stocks, prioritising solid, established names with loyal customers and track records of steadily rising dividends.

Cigarette maker British American Tobacco‘s (LSE: BATS) a brilliant example of the type of dividend stock the FTSE 100 excels in that’s worth considering.

Although smoking’s under constant regulatory pressure, British American Tobacco still shifts 500 billion sticks a year. Plus it’s making a big push into what it calls ‘smokeless products’.

Personally, I don’t buy tobacco stocks but it means I miss out on a brilliant source of dividend income. British American Tobacco has a trailing yield of 7.95%. Any share price growth comes on top of that. Last year, the stock grew 25% to give a total return of almost 33%.

There are risks, of course. Cigarettes kill. Vapes will meet growing resistance. It’s a competitive sector. But British American Tobacco has survived these threats, thanks to its range of strong brands.

Over the past 20 years, the FTSE 100’s delivered an average return of 6.9% a year, with all dividends reinvested. Investors could potentially beat that by picking individual stocks. But even if they don’t, UK shares will still build wealth over time.

At 6.9% a year, if an investor put £1,000 into the FTSE 100 at age 30 and left it in the market until they turned 68, they’d have £12,623. If they drew 5% of their pot each year, that would give them £631 of passive income in retirement.

How stocks grow in value over time

That’s not riches, but it isn’t bad from an initial £1k. However, investing isn’t a case of just once-and-done. If they invested £1,000 a year for each of those 38 years, they’d have £192,691 by 68.

Again, this assumes average growth of 6.9% a year. Drawing 5% of that would give them a second annual income of £9,635.

There are no guarantees when investing. The investor could generate a lower return than 6.9% a year. On the other hand, they could get a higher one.

In practice, most of us should aim for more than £192,691 to secure a comfortable retirement so far into the future. That means investing more than £1k a year.

But it’s a start. And it isn’t necessary to be an investment genius to get cracking.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended British American Tobacco P.l.c. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Young Caucasian man making doubtful face at camera
Investing Articles

Here are the official 2024 returns for the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 (including dividends)

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The Footsie did quite well in 2024, returning almost 10%. But the mid-cap FTSE 250 index generated lower returns, hurt…

Read more »

British flag, Big Ben, Houses of Parliament and British flag composition
Investing Articles

Why isn’t the promise of 1.5m more homes helping these FTSE 100 stocks?

| James Beard

The government wants Britain’s builders to help boost economic growth. So why are the FTSE 100’s construction stocks tanking?

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 great investment trusts to consider for a Stocks and Shares ISA in 2025

| Mark Hartley

A good investment trust can act as a solid anchor for a Stocks and Shares ISA, helping investors maintain steady…

Read more »

Concept of two young professional men looking at a screen in a technological data centre
Investing Articles

Why Warren Buffett fears AI – and where savvy investors could spot an opportunity

| Mark Hartley

Warren Buffett is cautious about AI but this Fool thinks the technology could present unique opportunities for forward-thinking investors.

Read more »

Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings
Investing Articles

Is the 12.3% yield on this UK dividend stock too good to be true?

| James Beard

The impressive double-digit yield on this dividend stock recently grabbed the attention of our writer. But how sustainable is it?

Read more »

Investing Articles

2 dividend growth stocks analysts think are strong buys right now

| Stephen Wright

Growth stocks that also distribute cash offer investors the best of both worlds. Stephen Wright looks at two that have…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I asked Anthropic’s Claude for the best FTSE 100 stock to buy right now. I’m impressed with what it said

| Stephen Wright

Can artificial intelligence identify the best FTSE 100 stock to buy right now? Stephen Wright tried it out – and…

Read more »

Runner standing at the starting point with 2025 year for starting in new year 2025 to achieve business planing and success concept.
Investing Articles

5 investment trusts to consider for a new 2025 ISA

| Alan Oscroft

The biggest challenge when starting an ISA is choosing which stocks to buy. Investment trusts can make it a whole…

Read more »