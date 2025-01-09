Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » As the S&P 500 falls back below 6,000, what does 2025 hold for this infamous US tech stock?

As the S&P 500 falls back below 6,000, what does 2025 hold for this infamous US tech stock?

Analysts have mixed forecasts for the S&P 500 as Trump’s trade tariffs dominate news. But our writer remains bullish about this tech giant.

Posted by
Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy.
Published
| More on:
Satellite on planet background

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

After Donald Trump won the US election in November 2024, there was a frenzy of optimism regarding the S&P 500.

US stocks soared in anticipation of a less strict regulatory environment and potentially more favourable tax conditions. Some analysts were predicting highs above 9,000 points — an eyewatering 64% increase. 

But as Trump’s time to take office has drawn closer, uncertainty around trade tariffs prompted an increasingly sombre outlook. Now, many brokers have set their sights on a more realistic 20% gain, with most settling around 6,400 points. Some of the more bearish expect nothing above 6,000, a level below which the index has already fallen.

There’s an incredibly complex and long-established set of conditions that keep global markets in check. It’s a fragile system that seldom reacts well to a spanner being thrown in the works. But some feel the tariff talk is little more than tough negotiating tactics. What eventually transpires may be far less dire than the rhetoric would suggest.

Fortunately, there are some US stocks that are likely to perform well either way. I think one of them is Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Like a phoenix from the ashes

Let’s be honest, any company that can recover after almost taking down the entire Internet must have something going for it. 

After a botched update wreaked havoc on over 8m Internet-connected devices in July last year, Crowdstrike stock tumbled 44%. But even then, it only fell to $217 — the same price it held less than eight months earlier. Fast-forward and it’s almost back where it was as I write (8 January), trading near an all-time high at $359.

Single-handedly disrupting global communications is not a good look. Yet some might say the strength exhibited in its recovery helped it emerge even stronger. It certainly bolstered my faith in the company.

But that doesn’t make it infallible.

To mitigate the fallout, the IT cybersecurity giant rolled out new validation and testing procedures to better safeguard against a similar issue reoccurring. When it announced this last year my initial reaction was ‘too little, too late’. This should never have happened in the first place – the world won’t forget that easily.

Yet here we are. 

But price recovery may not tell the whole story. Tech stocks across the board are doing well – particularly those tied to AI – so the growth isn’t that surprising. Ongoing lawsuits from Microsoft and Delta Airlines still hang over the company, not to mention a class action from investors. 

The outcome of these suits could be costly, inflicting further reputational damage and hurting the share price. The fallout has already cost the firm $16.8m in losses reported in its Q3 2024 results. 

But revenue remains strong at $1.01bn, a 29% year-on-year gain and ahead of analyst expectations. Rather than causing the share price to slump, the negative results simply dampened its growth. The stock seems possibly impervious to bad news!

This is why I’m bullish. 

Nobody really knows what will unfold after Trump takes power. Yet even if things take a turn for the worse, something tells me Crowdstrike will find a way to emerge from the turmoil unscathed.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Mark Hartley has positions in CrowdStrike. The Motley Fool UK has recommended CrowdStrike and Microsoft. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Dividend Shares

I asked ChatGPT to pick me the best passive income stock. Here’s the result!

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith tries to make friends with ChatGPT and critiques the best passive income pick the AI tool suggested for…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

Hargreaves Lansdown’s clients are buying loads of this US growth stock. Should I?

| James Beard

Our writer's noticed that during the week after Christmas, many investors bought this US growth stock. He asks whether he…

Read more »

Person holding magnifying glass over important document, reading the small print
Investing Articles

Greggs shares plunge 11% despite growing sales. Is this my chance to buy?

| Stephen Wright

As the company’s Q4 trading update reveals 8% revenue growth, Greggs shares are falling sharply. Should Stephen Wright be rushing…

Read more »

Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas
Investing Articles

Will ‘biggest ever Christmas’ help keep the Tesco share price climbing in 2025?

| Alan Oscroft

The Tesco share price had a great year in 2024. And if 2025 trading continues in the same way, we…

Read more »

Investing Articles

This dirt cheap UK income stock yields 8.7% and is forecast to rise 45% this year!

| Harvey Jones

After a disappointing year Harvey Jones thinks this FTSE 100 income stock is now one worth considering for investors seeking…

Read more »

Group of young friends toasting each other with beers in a pub
Investing Articles

With much to be cheerful about, why is this FTSE 250 boss unhappy?

| James Beard

JD Wetherspoon, the FTSE 250 pub chain, is a British success story. But the government’s budget has failed to lift…

Read more »

Chalkboard representation of risk versus reward on a pair of scales
Investing Articles

2 huge investment risks I’m worried about in 2025

| Ken Hall

Ken Hall looks at two big investment risks that are keeping him up at night as we enter 2025 with…

Read more »

Investing Articles

If a 30-year-old put £100 a month in a Stocks and Shares ISA, here’s what they could retire on

| Paul Summers

Nothing saved for retirement? Don't panic. Our writer explains how regularly investing via a Stocks and Shares ISA could generate…

Read more »