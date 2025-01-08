Member Login
Here's how investors could consider trying to turn £11,000 of Legal & General shares into £13,998 a year of dividend income

Legal and General shares generate one of the highest yields in any of the major FTSE indexes, which can generate enormous dividend income over time.

Simon Watkins
After graduating from Oxford University with BA (Hons) and MA (Hons) degrees, Simon Watkins worked for several years as a Forex trader and salesman, becoming Head of Forex Institutional Sales for Credit Lyonnais, and then Director of Forex at Bank of Montreal. He then became a financial journalist, including positions as Head of Weekly Publications, Managing Editor and Chief Writer of Business Monitor International, Head of Global Fuel Oil Products for Platts, and Global Managing Editor of Research and Vice President of Renaissance Capital investment bank in Moscow. He has written extensively on the oil market and other commodities markets, Forex, equities, bonds, economics and geopolitics for many publications, including The Financial Times, Euromoney, Financial Times Capital Insights, OilPrice, NewsBase, Risk.net, and FTSE Global Markets. In addition, he has worked as an investment and risk consultant for major hedge funds in London, New York, Moscow, and Dubai, and regularly appears as an oil and financial markets expert on various international television networks, including the BBC, and Al Jazeera. Simon has also written eight best-selling books on the global financial markets and financial markets trading, all of which are available from Amazon, Apple, Kobo, Barnes & Noble, and Blackwells, among others.
When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Legal & General (LSE: LGEN) shares’ 8.9% return is nearly two-and-a-half times the average FTSE 100 yield of 3.6%. And it is getting close to three times the FTSE 250’s 3.3% payout.

So, investors considering an £11,000 (the average UK savings) stake in the firm would make £979 in dividends in the first year. If the yield evened out at 8.9% over 10 years, these payouts would rise to £9,790, and over 30 years to £29,370.

The ‘miracle’ of dividend compounding

This income is a lot more than could be made in a regular UK savings account. But it could be even greater using the standard investment process of ‘dividend compounding’. This involves using the dividends paid by a firm to buy more of its shares.

Using this method would generate £15,699 in dividends after 10 years, not £9,790, provided the yield was 8.9%. And on the same basis, the dividend income after 30 years would be £146,282 rather than £29,370!

With the initial £11,000 added in, the total value of the Legal & General holding would be £157,282. This would pay an annual dividend income of £13,998 by then, or £1,167 every month.

Is the stock undervalued as well?

Nobody wants their dividend income gains reduced by share price losses in the event of selling the stock.

To reduce the chances of this happening, I only ever buy shares that appear undervalued to me. Conversely, of course, it also increases the potential for an additional profit to be made on a share price gain.

In Legal & General’s case, a discounted cash flow analysis using other analysts’ figures and my own shows the stock is technically 62% undervalued.

Therefore, a fair price for the shares – currently priced at £2.29 – is £6.03. This does not guarantee that they will reach that level, given the vagaries of the market. But it does strongly indicate to me that they look extremely cheap at their present price.

A risk here is any new financial crisis that could cause customers to cancel their policies. However for now, consensus analysts’ forecasts are that Legal & General’s earnings will grow by 24.14% every year to end-2026.

And it is earnings growth that powers increases in a firm’s yield and its share price over time.

Will I buy more of the shares?

I have added to my holding of Legal & General shares several times over the years based on three factors.

The first – and core reason – is its exceptional earnings growth potential. This remains intact as far as I am concerned.

The second is its extremely high yield and the prospects that this will be sustained. Again, this still holds good, in my view. Analyst estimates are that the stock’s yield will rise to 9.5% in 2025 and to 9.8% in 2026.

And the third is its undervaluation. This also looks to be in place, so all three key reasons for my buying it are still in play.

Consequently, I will be buying more Legal & General shares very soon.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Simon Watkins has positions in Legal & General Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

