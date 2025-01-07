Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Shares in this UK Dividend Aristocrat could be a once-in-a-decade passive income opportunity

Shares in this UK Dividend Aristocrat could be a once-in-a-decade passive income opportunity

With shares trading at their lowest price-to-book multiple for 10 years, could UK dividend aristocrat be a once-in-a-decade passive income opportunity?

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Shares in FTSE 250 Dividend Aristocrat Spectris (LSE:SXS) have fallen 29% over the last month. As a result, the stock is trading at some of its lowest multiples in the last 10 years.

Furthermore, the issues it has been facing look like short-term ones. So should investors seize a once-in-a-decade passive income opportunity?

A quality operation

Spectris has a lot of qualities that make it attractive. The first is it operates in a highly technical industry, which creates a barrier to entry for potential competitors.

In addition, the end markets it sells into – automotive, aerospace, and technology – look set to grow over the long term. This should mean sales and profits keep moving higher over time.

The firm has also looked to grow through acquisitions. This can lead to a rising share count, but (encouragingly) the number of shares outstanding has actually declined over the last 10 years.

Spectris shares outstanding 2015-2025


Created at TradingView

During that time, Spectris has increased its dividend by an average of around 5.5% per year. So passive income investors should probably at least have the stock on their radars.

What’s been going wrong?

Given this, it might be surprising to see the stock trading at its lowest price-to-book (P/B) multiple in the last 10 years. Especially when the problems facing the business look like short-term ones. 

Spectris P/B ratio 2015-2025


Created at TradingView

Spectris has had two major issues to contend with. The first is that a new payment processing system has caused sales from the first half of 2024 to be delayed. 

While this might make revenues drop, management expects all of the lost revenues from the first half of the year to be recovered in the second. So I don’t think this is a reason to avoid the stock. 

The bigger issue is China, where demand has fallen away sharply. This is the company’s second-largest market, so investors need to think carefully about the implications of this.

How to think about China

In terms of revenues, Spectris is reasonably well-diversified geographically. In 2023 (the last complete year), only around 17% of sales came from China. 

That makes a 29% drop in the stock look like an overreaction – even if revenues from China went to zero, the effect on group sales couldn’t be a 29% decline. But the situation is more complicated than this.

In its annual report, Spectris provides a breakdown of revenues by geography, but it doesn’t do this for profits. And I think it’s highly unlikely that margins are the same across all regions. 

That makes it difficult to assess the potential impact of China’s underperforming economy on the firm’s earnings. This means the risk is almost impossible to quantify accurately. 

A once-in-a-decade opportunity?

Spectris is a Dividend Aristocrat and this hasn’t come about by luck. Furthermore, while the stock is trading at an unusually low multiple, the underlying business doesn’t look to be in terminal decline.

In fact, management is expecting operating margins to grow from 13% to 20% over time. If this happens, the current share price will look like a bargain. 

Without a breakdown of profits by geography, though, the risk of slowing demand from China is very difficult to quantify accurately. As a result, I think there are better opportunities at the moment.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Spectris Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

ChatGPT thinks these are best UK shares to consider buying right now

| Paul Summers

Which five UK shares does ChatGPT think might be worthy of investment in 2025? Paul Summers reckons one pick might…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 FTSE 100 stocks that could be takeover targets in 2025

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon believes these three FTSE businesses could be of interest to larger companies in their respective industries.

Read more »

Middle-aged white man wearing glasses, staring into space over the top of his laptop in a coffee shop
Dividend Shares

Why is FTSE 100 stock Unilever tanking?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Since 9 September, FTSE 100 stock Unilever’s fallen more than 10%. Here, Edward Sheldon looks at what’s driving the share…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Should I quit my day job and use AI to predict the stock market?

| Mark Hartley

This Fool put various AI models to the test, checking their stock market prediction skills. The results however were questionable.

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

£9,000 in savings? Here’s how investors could try to turn that into £1,430 a month of passive income

| Simon Watkins

Very high passive income can be made over time from smaller initial investments in high-yielding stocks, especially if dividend compounding…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Down 19% to a near 12-month low, does BAE Systems’ share price look an unmissable bargain to me?

| Simon Watkins

BAE Systems’ share price has fallen considerably in recent weeks for no good reason, in my view, leaving them looking…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is it time to get my Stocks and Shares ISA into shape by investing in The Gym Group?

| James Beard

January provides an opportunity to set some goals for the year ahead. Our writer considers one possible investment for his…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
US Stock

A 19.5% gain? Here are the S&P 500 forecasts from Wall Street for 2025

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith runs through the predictions for the S&P 500 from the big banks for this year, as well as…

Read more »