Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Fancy supercharging your passive income? Here are 2 cheap FTSE 250 shares to consider!

Fancy supercharging your passive income? Here are 2 cheap FTSE 250 shares to consider!

The dividend yields on these FTSE 250 shares are MORE THAN DOUBLE the index average! Here’s why they could be great ways to make a second income.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:
Close-up of British bank notes

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

The FTSE 250 is a great place to go hunting for top dividend shares. Many top stocks have the sort of high yields that can supercharge an investor’s passive income.

Take the following dividend shares, for instance:

Forward dividend yieldDividend growth
Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE:CREI)8%+12%
ITV (LSE:ITV)7%+1%
FTSE 2503.3%

You’ll see that the yield on these shares smashes the average for FTSE 250 shares. You’ll also notice that each three of these stocks is tipped to raise their annual dividend this year.

This is important to me as a long-term investor. I’m not only searching for big dividend yields today. I want companies that consistently grow their dividends year after year.

A growing dividend mitigates the impact of inflation, while also giving me a rising passive income stream. When reinvested, this income can help me compound wealth over time.

Pick #1

Property investment trusts like Custodian Property Income can be a great source of dividend income from year to year.

Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are designed to provide a decent cash stream for investors. In return for tax advantages, they pay a minimum of 90% of annual rental earnings to their shareholders.

This doesn’t guarantee a dividend, of course. Custodian’s exposure to cyclical sectors like retail, offices, and leisure means rent collections and/or occupancy may disappoint during downturns, hitting payouts in the process.

However, the firm’s large list of tenants helps to reduce this risk. It has 338 tenancies, and these have a weighted average unexpired lease term (WAULT) of just under five years, providing solid visibility.

At 77p, the company’s share price is trading at 21% below its estimated net asset value (NAV) per share of 97.5p. I think Custodian’s a top stock for consider for investors seeking a low-cost passive income.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

Pick #2

Commercial broadcasters like ITV face the ongoing threat of weak advertising sales in 2025. Poor economic conditions in the UK could see companies keep the taps turned down on their marketing activities.

Yet I figure this is baked into the company’s low price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 7.9 times. Combined with that huge dividend yield, I think it’s worth serious consideration.

As a long-term investor, I’m excited about ITV shares for two main reasons. With strike action in the US over, the outlook for its ITV Studios production arm is much improved. It can expect revenues here to rise steadily as broadcasters and streaming companies like Netflix seek to acquire new content.

I’m also impressed by the ongoing progress of its own ITVX streaming service. Total viewing hours here leapt 14% between January and December despite intense competition from other streaming services. I expect this strong growth to continue as ITV invests heavily in technology and programming.

With a net-debt-to-adjusted EBITDA ratio of below one, ITV has scope to continue investing for growth while also paying large dividends. I think it’s a top passive income share to look at.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Custodian Property Income REIT Plc and ITV. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

2 New Year resolutions for ISA investors to consider!

| Royston Wild

Looking to put the fizz back into ISA investing? These top tips could help turbocharge the returns UK investors make…

Read more »

Bus waiting in front of the London Stock Exchange on a sunny day.
Investing Articles

Here’s how a stock market beginner could get going in 2025 with a spare £300!

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer considers some approaches and principles he thinks might help someone with a few hundred pounds spare to start…

Read more »

Young mixed-race couple sat on the beach looking out over the sea
Investing Articles

Here’s how I’ll aim for a million in 2025 and beyond buying just a few shares!

| Christopher Ruane

Our writer thinks that by investing regularly in proven blue-chip companies, he can aim for a million in coming decades.…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I asked ChatGPT to name the best UK growth stock and it picked this red-hot blue-chip

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones asked generative artificial intelligence to name the very best growth stock on the entire FTSE 100. He wasn't…

Read more »

Close-up of British bank notes
Investing Articles

9%+ yields! 3 FTSE 100 shares to consider for 2025

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane highlights a trio of high-yield FTSE 100 shares he thinks income-focussed investors should consider for the coming year…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Want a supercharged passive income in 2025? Consider this high-yield dividend hero!

| Royston Wild

Looking for the best high-yield income shares to buy this year? Here's one I expect to deliver large and growing…

Read more »

Smiling young man sitting in cafe and checking messages, with his laptop in front of him.
Micro-Cap Shares

At 3.3p, could penny stock GSTechnologies generate huge gains for investors?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Penny stock GSTechnologies is absolutely on fire at the moment. Could it be worth considering as a high-risk/high-reward investment?

Read more »

Investing Articles

Is Nvidia a bubble stock waiting to burst in 2025?

| Alan Oscroft

So Nvidia stock is overpriced, is it? And it's going to crash when AI spend falls in 2025? The bears…

Read more »