Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » At a P/E ratio of 8, are shares in this FTSE 100 winner unbelievable value?

At a P/E ratio of 8, are shares in this FTSE 100 winner unbelievable value?

3i is a top-performing UK stock that trades at a P/E multiple of 8. Should value investors be snapping up the shares, or is there something more going on?

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

I think value investors looking for shares to consider buying could do a lot worse than 3i (LSE:III). It’s the top-performing FTSE 100 stock of the last five years, but it doesn’t look hugely expensive.

Despite its stellar performance, the stock trades at a below-average price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple. And while there’s more to it than this, it’s a really interesting business with a lot going for it.

What does 3i do?

3i is a private equity firm. But the thing that sets is it apart from competitors is it focuses on investing its own capital, rather than that of its clients. 

This gives it a big advantage. In private equity, clients are typically – and understandably – more enthusiastic about putting their cash to work when they can see things moving in the right direction.

The trouble is, that’s when share prices are high. The best time to be investing is when prices are lower, but there’s usually less enthusiasm for buying stocks when prices seem to be going down day after day.

Investing its own capital gives 3i scope to take advantage of opportunities whenever they appear. And I think this is the key reason the stock has outperformed the FTSE 100 so consistently in the past.

Valuation

The valuation of 3i is a little tricky. A P/E ratio of around eight looks like a relative bargain, but savvy value investors will know there’s a lot more to consider than this. 

The company’s earnings can be volatile, which means the P/E multiple can sometimes be misleading. A good example is in 2020, where the Covid-19 pandemic caused profit to drop and the P/E ratio to spike.

3i earnings per share vs. P/E ratio 2014-2024


Created at TradingView

In this situation, considering the price-to-book (P/B) multiple can give a better idea of where the stock is trading. And 3i shares are currently trading towards the higher end of their recent range.

3i P/B ratio 2014-2024


Created at TradingView

This is something investors ought to consider. While the stock looks cheap on a P/E basis, I think there’s a good argument to conclude that it’s actually unusually expensive – and this creates a risk.

Opportunities

When shares trade at unusually high multiples, it’s a sign investors are expecting strong growth. In the case of private equity, this means finding ways to boost its investment returns. 

A large part of 3i’s portfolio is taken up with an investment in a European discount retailer called Action. And this has been a source of strong growth in the past. 

This can lead to a relatively concentrated portfolio, though, and this is a potential risk. Investors might well think a diversified portfolio could provide more stability over time. 

3i, however, has been relatively inactive in terms of new investments for some time. Sooner or later, though, the firm’s continued growth will depend on it finding opportunities to expand its portfolio.

Foolish takeaway

I think there are lots of good reasons to consider buying shares in 3i. The main one is its differentiated business model that lets it take advantage of cyclical opportunities as they present themselves. 

Investors, though, shouldn’t be fooled into thinking that a P/E multiple of eight means the stock is cheap – it’s actually unusually expensive. It might still be a good investment, but it needs careful analysis.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Here’s what £20,000 invested in IAG shares at the start of 2024 would be worth today

| Harvey Jones

IAG shares smashed the FTSE 100 in 2024, and Harvey Jones is kicking himself for squandering this buying opportunity. But…

Read more »

Investing Articles

BP shares are forecast to return 30% in 2025 – and they’re filthy cheap with a P/E of 5.8!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones bought BP shares twice in the autumn and after a bumpy start he expects great things in the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Best British growth stocks to consider buying in 2025

| The Motley Fool Staff

We asked our freelance writers to reveal the top growth stocks they’d buy in 2025, which included two 'Fire' recommendations!

Read more »

Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table
Investing Articles

2 shares to consider for turning an empty ISA into a £31,301 a year passive income machine

| Stephen Wright

Earning passive income doesn’t take huge amounts of cash to start with. Investing in great companies consistently over time can…

Read more »

Investing Articles

What £20,000 invested in BT shares at the start of 2024 is worth now…

| Harvey Jones

BT shares enjoyed a solid 2024, Harvey Jones discovers, especially once the bumper dividend is taken into account. So should…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The Lloyds share price could hit 80p in 2025!

| Dr. James Fox

The Lloyds share price could push as high as 80p in 2025, according to one highly respected analyst. Dr James…

Read more »

many happy international football fans watching tv
Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 stock offers no passive income but looks 42% undervalued to me!

| James Beard

Our writer has found one stock that he thinks could take off in 2025, even though it doesn’t offer the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Can £5 a day in an ISA build a passive income stream?

| Royston Wild

With a Stocks and Shares ISA, an investor may be able to make a healthy passive income for years to…

Read more »