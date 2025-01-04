Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » If a 40-year-old put £500 a month in S&P 500 shares, here’s what they could have by retirement

If a 40-year-old put £500 a month in S&P 500 shares, here’s what they could have by retirement

A regular investment in S&P 500 shares could help a middle-aged person build a million-pound portfolio. Royston Wild explains.

Posted by
Royston Wild
I am a seasoned freelance financial journalist specialising in global stock markets. I was formerly a stocks and commodities reporter -- and editor of print and online FX market coverage -- at Shares Magazine, providing information and analysis for readers to make sound investment decisions in the UK and overseas. I was also a regular contributor to the magazine's extensive catalogue of bookazines and trading guides. Prior to this I was a reporter with the BaseMetals.com and TheBullionDesk.com newswires, breaking the latest news and providing in-depth analyses of the base and precious metals markets.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Investing in the S&P 500 has provided exceptional returns over the long run. During the 10 years to November 2014, the benchmark US share index provided an average annual total return of 12.7%.

Past performance isn’t always a reliable guide to future returns. But based on the last decade or so, how much could a 40-year-old investing £500 monthly in the S&P 500 make by the time they retire?

Talking tech

The S&P 500‘s remarkable performance can in part be attributed to strong growth in the US economy, which has boosted profits of local shares and confidence in the stock market.

The index’s large contingent of multinational companies that dominate overseas markets also helps. This provides additional opportunities to grow earnings and a chance to harness global economic expansion.

That being said, the S&P 500’s high weighting of fast-growing technology shares has been its biggest driver this century. Just under a third of the index consists of information technology firms like semiconductor manufacturers (like Nvidia), hardware producers (Apple) and software developers (Microsoft).

The make-up of the S&P 500
Source: iShares

Other major tech names can be found under non-IT categories as well. Amazon and Tesla sit inside the consumer discretionary bracket, while Meta and Alphabet are classified under communications.

As this list shows, the S&P 500 is home to companies that are pioneering the digital economy. And they have the scale and the know-how to continue innovating, which could lead to further sustained growth and high returns.

Building a £1m portfolio

Looking ahead, many S&P 500 shares face challenges that could damage the index’s overall performance.

These include a new era of trade wars during Donald Trump’s second US Presidency. This could damage profits at multinational businesses, and especially those across the critical technology sector.

Other risks include sustained economic weakness in China, persistent inflationary pressures, and rising conflict in Europe and the Middle East.

But the S&P 500 has previously overcome many macroeconomic and geopolitical challenges to deliver mammoth returns. And I’m optimistic it can do so again.

If the S&P 500 maintains the 12.7% annual average return of the past decade, a 40-year-old investing £500 monthly in a index tracker fund from today could — 25 years from now — have a portfolio worth more than a million pounds (or £1,064,454, to be exact). That’s excluding broker-related fees and foreign exchange movements.

Targeting larger returns

That’s a pretty good return. But they could target an even larger retirement pot by purchasing an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that’s focused on the high-growth tech sector.

The SPDR S&P US Technology Select Sector ETF (LSE:GXLK) is one such fund that could create substantial wealth. With an ongoing charge of 0.15%, it is also one of the most cost-effective funds out there.

Since its inception in July 2015, this SPDR fund has delivered an average annual return of 21.3%. If this continues, someone who invested £500 a month here could have £5,493,940 in 25 years. Again, this excludes broker costs and currency movements.

The fund’s cyclical nature means performance will lag during economic downturns. However, over the long term, I’m optimistic it could deliver whopping returns given the massive growth potential of artificial intelligence (AI) and other emerging technologies.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

Ahead of its merger with Three, is Vodafone’s share price worth a punt?

| Stephen Wright

The Vodafone share price continues to fall despite the firm’s deal to merge with Three being approved. Could this be…

Read more »

Dividend Shares

3 simple passive income investment ideas to consider for 2025

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

It’s never been easier to generate passive income from the stock market. Here are three straightforward investment strategies to consider…

Read more »

Investing Articles

I was wrong about the IAG share price last year. Should I buy it in 2025?

| Stephen Wright

The IAG share price soared in 2024 and analysts are expecting more of the same in 2025. So should Stephen…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s the dividend forecast for National Grid shares through to 2027

| James Beard

After a volatile 12 months, National Grid shares are expected to provide a dividend yield of 4.8% for the company’s…

Read more »

Businessman use electronic pen writing rising colorful graph from 2023 to 2024 year of business planning and stock investment growth concept.
Growth Shares

2 exceptional growth funds that beat Scottish Mortgage shares in 2024

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Scottish Mortgage shares generated double-digit returns for investors in 2024. But these two growth-focused investment funds did much better.

Read more »

New year resolutions 2025 on desk. 2025 resolutions list with notebook, coffee cup on table.
Investing Articles

Buying more Greggs shares is top of my New Year’s resolutions!

| Royston Wild

Looking for top growth shares to consider in 2025? Here's why Greggs shares are at the top of my shopping…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could Rigetti Computing be a millionaire-maker growth stock at $17?

| Ben McPoland

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) is up 470% in just the past month! Should I rush out to buy this quantum computing…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Want to double your money by 2030? Here are 3 ETFs to consider in January!

| Royston Wild

These UK-based exchange-traded funds (ETFs) could help investors get 2025 off to a bang! Our writer Royston Wild explains why.

Read more »