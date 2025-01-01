Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » US Stock » Is it too late to consider buying the stock market’s ‘Magnificent 7’ for an ISA or SIPP?

Is it too late to consider buying the stock market’s ‘Magnificent 7’ for an ISA or SIPP?

These seven growth shares have been the stars of the stock market in recent years. Can they continue to deliver for investors?

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:
The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Over the last two years, the bulk of the stock market’s gains have been driven by just seven stocks – Apple, Microsoft, Nvidia, Meta Platforms, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Alphabet (Google), and Tesla. Given their incredible returns, this group of stocks has been dubbed the ‘Magnificent Seven’.

Now, while these stocks are very popular (I own five out of the seven), there are still plenty of British investors who don’t own them. This begs the question – is it too late to consider buying them for a Stocks and Shares ISA or a Self-Invested Personal Pension (SIPP)?

Huge returns

There’s no doubt that these stocks have had a great run in recent years. Some of their returns are quite astonishing, especially when you consider these are some of the largest companies in the market.

Stock5-year gain as of 30/12/2024
Apple246%
Microsoft172%
Nvidia2,222%
Meta Platforms190%
Amazon138%
Alphabet187%
Tesla1,421%

Now, not all of these gains are fully justified, in my view. But some definitely are. Today, we’re in the midst of an incredible technology revolution. And many of these companies are at the heart of it.

Apple, for example, has its iPhones in the hands of over 1.5bn people worldwide. Via these smartphones, users can do their banking, shop online, listen to podcasts, FaceTime friends, and more.

Amazon meanwhile, operates one of the world’s largest online shopping platforms. Today, over 300m people globally shop on its platform.

Then there’s Nvidia, which develops chips designed to power AI applications. Without its technology, we wouldn’t have tech like ChatGPT.

Ultimately, most of these companies play a crucial role in our lives. I personally use products from six out of the seven on a daily basis.

It’s not too late to consider getting in

Looking ahead, I expect all seven businesses to continue growing as the world becomes more digital. With exposure to high-growth industries like AI, cloud computing, video streaming, digital health, e-commerce, social media, video gaming, and digital advertising, there could be a lot more to come from these seven brilliant companies.

That said, I don’t see all as Strong Buys today. That’s because some have quite high valuations relative to their growth potential.

Tesla’s P/E ratio, for example, looks quite stretched to me currently. So I’m not in a rush to buy that stock (that’s one I don’t own).

StockP/E ratio (forward-looking)
Apple35
Microsoft33
Nvidia31
Meta Platforms24
Amazon36
Alphabet22
Tesla133

My favourite Mag 7 stock today

My top pick of the group today is Amazon. It’s lagged the other six in recent years. But it’s now playing catch up. And I reckon it has tons of long-term potential.

As for why it’s suddenly playing catch up, there are a few reasons. One is that after a few years of focusing on efficiency, Amazon’s back on a growth drive again. For example, it recently announced the launch of powerful new AI chips. These are designed to be an alternative to Nvidia’s GPUs.

At the same time, the focus on efficiency has led to a huge jump in profitability. This year, Amazon’s earnings per share are expected to come in at $6.19 – 113% higher than in 2023.

Of course, there are no guarantees the stock will do well in the years ahead. It’s priced for growth and if growth slows due to a slowdown in consumer spending (e-commerce) or business spending (cloud), the share price could be volatile.

Taking a five-year view though, I reckon Amazon shares will deliver strong returns.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ed Sheldon has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors.  Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on US Stock

Happy African American Man Hugging New Car In Auto Dealership
Investing Articles

£20,000 invested in Tesla shares at the start of 2024 is now worth…

| Paul Summers

Backing the electric car maker at the beginning of 2024 would have been a great move. But will Tesla shares…

Read more »

US Stock

Nvidia stock jumped almost 200% this year. Here’s what could happen in 2025

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why he feels Nvidia stock is unlikely to repeat the performance of 2024 and outlines where he's…

Read more »

Rainbow foil balloon of the number two on pink background
US Stock

2 AI growth stocks that could take the baton from Nvidia in 2025

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out two contenders to become the next poster child for investors looking for an AI growth stock…

Read more »

New year resolutions 2025 on desk. 2025 resolutions list with notebook, coffee cup on table.
Investing Articles

1 artificial intelligence (AI) growth stock I’m considering buying in early 2025

| Ben McPoland

This writer has been compiling a list of potential stocks to buy for his portfolio in 2025. Here's one that's…

Read more »

Investing Articles

1 monster Warren Buffett stock I plan to hold in my ISA for the next 10 Years

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland highlights a growth stock from Warren Buffett's portfolio that he's keen to buy on the dip early in…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

If an investor put £10k in the S&P 500 at the start of 2024, here’s what they’d have now

| Ben McPoland

Our writer takes a look at the handful of S&P 500 shares he has in his portfolio in order to…

Read more »

Young Black woman looking concerned while in front of her laptop
Investing Articles

Will the Nasdaq crash in 2025?

| Paul Summers

Another big return in 2024 will have investors salivating for even more gains in 2025. But is momentum in the…

Read more »

Pink 3D image of the numbers '2025' growing in size
Investing Articles

If oil prices climb in 2025, this stock’s set to gush passive income

| Stephen Wright

Beyond the likes of BP and Shell, Stephen Wright thinks there’s an interesting opportunity for passive income from oil. But…

Read more »