I asked ChatGPT for the best UK stocks for me to buy for 2025. Here are 5 names it gave me

Edward Sheldon turned to artificial intelligence in his quest to find the best UK stocks for him to buy for the New Year. The results were interesting.

Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You're reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool's Premium Investing Services.

Generative artificial intelligence (AI) can do a lot of amazing things today. But is it any good on the investing/stock-picking front? Recently, I asked ChatGPT to list five of the ‘best UK stocks to buy for 2025’ for me. Here’s a look at the names it came up with.

ChatGPT’s stock picks for 2025

I’ve listed the five stocks below. Apparently, these were chosen based on ‘current trends, solid financials, and growth potential’.

  • Shell – ChatGPT said that Shell’s shift toward renewables and clean technologies could position it well for growth in 2025.
  • AstraZeneca (LSE: AZN) – The chatbot told me that AstraZeneca’s strong research and development capabilities, partnerships, and product launches could make it a solid long-term growth stock.
  • Diageo – According to ChatGPT, Diageo remains a solid long-term investment due to its strong brand portfolio, international reach, and stable dividend payments.
  • Unilever – The app told me that Unilever’s sustainability efforts are expected to attract increasing interest from environmentally-conscious consumers and investors.
  • Tesco – ChatGPT reckons Tesco’s growing online grocery business and expansion into new services like banking and telecoms may offer growth drivers.

My initial thoughts

Now, when the app spat out this list of names, I had several initial thoughts.

One was that these were quite lazy choices. All of these companies are large-cap FTSE 100 businesses. And all are very well known. I was hoping for some more obscure stock picks (with the potential to smash the market).

Another observation was that it hadn’t really done any real analysis. For example, there was no mention of revenue or earnings growth, potential to deliver better-than-expected earnings, return on capital, or valuations.

Additionally, some of the information looked a little off. For example, Tesco recently sold its banking division while Unilever has actually been dialling down its sustainability efforts.

Some decent picks

Having said all that, there are a couple of decent picks to be fair.

For example, I personally think pharma giant AstraZeneca looks quite interesting at current levels. Its share price has pulled back in recent months, and with the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio now sitting at 14, I reckon there’s some value on offer at current levels.

One thing ChatGPT didn’t mention with this stock was that in November, several directors – including the CEO and the chairman – bought a ton of shares. Combined, the insiders invested more than £2m in the company, which suggests they believe the stock will rebound.

It also didn’t mention that AstraZeneca’s revenue and earnings are projected to grow by 7.3% and 14.3% respectively in 2025. That’s a healthy level of growth.

Additionally, it didn’t highlight any risks. And there are a few here, including ongoing regulatory investigations in China.

Overall though, I think it’s a decent large-cap stock pick. I believe it’s worth considering for 2025.

Johnnie Walker and Guinness owner Diageo – a great long-term performer – is also worth considering at current levels, in my view. I already own some shares here but I’m tempted to buy a few more as they’ve come down in price significantly recently.

I’m going to track performance

What I’m going to do however, is put these five shares into a spreadsheet and track their performance this year. Let’s see if ChatGPT can beat the FTSE 100…

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has positions in Diageo Plc and Unilever. The Motley Fool UK has recommended AstraZeneca Plc, Diageo Plc, Tesco Plc, and Unilever. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

