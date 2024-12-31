Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » £20,000 invested in Tesla shares at the start of 2024 is now worth…

£20,000 invested in Tesla shares at the start of 2024 is now worth…

Backing the electric car maker at the beginning of 2024 would have been a great move. But will Tesla shares slip into reverse in 2025?

Posted by
Paul Summers
Paul has been teaching in higher education since 2007 and also holds the CFA Society's Investment Management Certificate (IMC). A Terry Smith-influenced quality investor, Paul is a fan of companies boasting seriously high returns on capital. He always reinvests his dividends.
Published
| More on:
Happy African American Man Hugging New Car In Auto Dealership

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

As we survey the global stock market winners and losers of 2024, it’s fair to say that Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) occupies the former category. But how much would an investor have made if they’d bought £20,000 worth of the electric car company’s shares at the beginning of the year? And would they be wise to quit while they’re ahead?

Ending 2024 with a flurry

Tesla’s massive 68% gain belies the fact that the vast majority of this return only came in the last couple of months. For much of the year, the stock has been quite volatile, bouncing between a range of $150 and $250 a pop. That behaviour makes quite a bit of sense considering the mixed news flow surrounding the company and its ‘unique’ CEO.

While vehicle production passed the seven million milestone, a substantial number of cars were recalled for potentially dangerous glitches (like faulty warning lights). Tesla also experienced difficulty in meeting some analyst projections, although at least some of this was due to investment in other projects. The unveiling of the Cybercab was met with some derision too.

However, none of that seemed to matter once Elon Musk chose to enthusiastically back Donald Trump’s campaign to return to the White House. The latter’s subsequent election victory in November — and the likelihood that he would shake up regulation to benefit the former — put a veritable rocket under the Tesla share price.

Going back to our investor, a quick calculation leaves their initial £20,000 stake now being worth £33,600. That’s a wonderful return, of course, and further evidence of how lucrative stock picking has the potential to be.

But I reckon it leaves holders in a tricky spot.

Is Tesla now dangerously overvalued?

At $1.31trn, Tesla’s market capitalisation still significantly lags other members of the Magnificent Seven. However, the stock now stands head and shoulders above everything else in terms of valuation. That doesn’t mean it can’t go higher in 2025. But the Austin-based business probably needs to start blowing the doors off in terms of earnings growth. Speaking of which, the next set of numbers should be with us by late January.

Whether Musk’s blossoming friendship with Trump begins to wilt or not, I can’t help but think that his involvement in the new administration also means he’s in danger of spreading himself even more thinly. Surely there must come a point — critics would say we’re already there — where spinning so many plates risks impacting his judgement?

Wise to bet against Musk?

Notwithstanding this, betting against the world’s richest person hasn’t worked so far. I remember when it felt like every trader and his dog was short-selling Tesla stock. While I never joined them, I was certainly sceptical as to whether the company could truly deliver. More Fool me.

One should also remember that Tesla is a multi-headed beast. Indeed, galloping sales at its energy generation and storage division had a big hand in allowing the company to report better-than-expected earnings over Q3.

All that said, I prefer to get my exposure to Tesla shares via funds and trackers rather than directly. While this means I missed out on the big gain delivered in 2024, it’ll help to cushion the blow if 2025 isn’t quite so kind.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Paul Summers has no position in any 0f the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing For Beginners

3 steps to protect my ISA as inflation starts to move higher

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains several ways that he can help his ISA investments to ride out a potential second wave of…

Read more »

Investing Articles

The IAG share price is up 93% in 2024! What next?

| Christopher Ruane

The share price of British Airways owner IAG has certainly gained altitude this year. Our writer thinks it could head…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s how an investor might aim to turn £20,000 into £678 a month of tax-free passive income

| Paul Summers

Buying high-yield stocks within a Stocks and Shares ISA could produce a lovely passive income stream in time. Paul Summers…

Read more »

Middle-aged white man pulling an aggrieved face while looking at a screen
Investing Articles

2 FTSE 100 dividend stocks I’m avoiding like the plague in January!

| Royston Wild

The potential benefits of owning these dividend stocks is outweighed by the risks, argues Royston Wild. Here's why he's buying…

Read more »

US Stock

Nvidia stock jumped almost 200% this year. Here’s what could happen in 2025

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains why he feels Nvidia stock is unlikely to repeat the performance of 2024 and outlines where he's…

Read more »

Investing Articles

3 passive income mistakes I aim to avoid in 2025

| Alan Oscroft

When I consider the right way to invest for passive income in 2025, I think the key is to first…

Read more »

Investor looking at stock graph on a tablet with their finger hovering over the Buy button
Investing Articles

Here’s a success story that shows how penny shares can deliver

| Alan Oscroft

What do we want penny shares to do? Grow to 100p and stop being penny shares. When do we want…

Read more »

Rainbow foil balloon of the number two on pink background
US Stock

2 AI growth stocks that could take the baton from Nvidia in 2025

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out two contenders to become the next poster child for investors looking for an AI growth stock…

Read more »