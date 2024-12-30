Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » UK shares: is this under-the-radar growth stock set to surge in 2025?

UK shares: is this under-the-radar growth stock set to surge in 2025?

Shares in UK packaging firm Macfarlane don’t get much coverage. But cyclically low earnings combined with a depressed multiple has our author’s attention.

Posted by
Stephen Wright
Stephen has a PhD in Philosophy and teaches at the University of Oxford. He's an enthusiastic Warren Buffett follower and focuses on buying quality businesses at sensible prices. He's also a podcaster with the PlayingFTSE show.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Shares in UK packaging firm Macfarlane Group (LSE:MACF) look very attractive to me. As far as I can tell, only three analysts cover the stock and I think the market is underestimating the firm’s prospects.

Earnings are currently depressed by what I believe are cyclical pressures, but the stock is trading at an unusually low multiple. As a result, the share price looks to me like a coiled spring.

What does MacFarlane do?

MacFarlane is a packaging company. It adds value for its customers by cutting down on waste, reducing breakage costs, and improving transport and storage efficiency.

Around 86% of total revenues come from its distribution division. As the UK’s largest packaging distributor, it benefits from economies of scale that help reduce costs. 

The other part of the business is manufacturing. This is a smaller part of group sales, but higher margins from a focus on bespoke packaging for high-value products mean it generates 26% of operating profits.

Acquisitions have been key to MacFarlane’s strategy. Since 2020, the firm has added 10 separate firms to its organisation, which accounts for a lot of its growth.

Discount pricing

Right now, Macfarlane shares trade at a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple below 12, which is at the lower end of its 10-year range. But given the company’s recent performance, this isn’t entirely unjustified.

Macfarlane P/E ratio 2015-2024


Source: TradingView

The firm’s latest earnings report reported declines in both sales (8%) and profits (4%). And it would have been worse but for the effect of some recent acquisitions.

Manufacturing revenues were strong but lower prices and volumes on the distribution side resulted in overall sales falling. Management is largely attributing the weaker demand to cost-of-living pressures.

The risk for investors is that these prove persistent – and there’s not much Macfarlane can do about this. And if earnings keep falling, I see no reason to expect the P/E multiple to expand from its current level.

Investment thesis

Even accounting for ongoing inflation weighing on consumer demand, I think there’s a good chance earnings could move higher from their current levels. One reason for this is recent acquisition activity.

In its latest report, management noted its acquisition of Polyformes (completed in July) should boost earnings from the next update. I therefore expect to see strength in the manufacturing division.

Investors should also note that Macfarlane’s growth has been exceptionally strong during the last couple of years. As a result, earnings per share (EPS) have grown at an average of 8.5% over the last decade.

Macfarlane EPS growth 2020-2024


Created at TradingView

I think the company can get back to growing its earnings in 2025. And if it does, I can see clear scope for the stock to trade at a higher multiple, providing a strong return for investors.

My price target

If earnings per share get back to 10p (2022 levels), I think the stock could trade at a P/E multiple of 15 (the mid-point of the 10-year range). That implies a share price of £1.50, which is 39% above the current level.

I think this could happen in 2025. But even if it takes three years, investors could still do very well by owning the stock – even before factoring in a dividend with a current yield of 3.34%.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Stephen Wright has positions in Macfarlane Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Macfarlane Group Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

3 reasons to start a Stocks and Shares ISA in 2025, and they’re not all good ones!

| Alan Oscroft

Starting a Stocks and Shares ISA might be one of the best New Year's resolutions an investor can make. But…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could the TikTok ban send the Scottish Mortgage share price nosediving in 2025?

| Ben McPoland

This investor in Scottish Mortgage wonders whether the looming TikTok ban in the US in January will have much effect…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Will Tesco shares continue soaring in 2025?

| Paul Summers

Holders of Tesco shares will be hoping for a repeat of 2024's performance in 2025. Paul Summers wonders if they…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£20,000 invested in the FTSE 250 at the start of 2024 is now worth…

| Ben McPoland

Our writer takes a look at how the FTSE 250 index got on in 2024 and highlights a mid-cap tech…

Read more »

Investing Articles

1 monster Warren Buffett stock I plan to hold in my ISA for the next 10 Years

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland highlights a growth stock from Warren Buffett's portfolio that he's keen to buy on the dip early in…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could Chapel Down be a millionaire-maker penny share?

| Ben McPoland

The share price of Chapel Down (LON:CDGP) has soured this year. Is this a vintage opportunity for me to add…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

If an investor put £10k in the S&P 500 at the start of 2024, here’s what they’d have now

| Ben McPoland

Our writer takes a look at the handful of S&P 500 shares he has in his portfolio in order to…

Read more »

Dividend Shares

This could be among the best passive income shares for investors to consider right now

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith outlines a passive income stock with one of the highest yields in the stock market with 2025 just…

Read more »