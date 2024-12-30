Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Can these 2 red-hot FTSE stocks smash the market again in 2025?

Can these 2 red-hot FTSE stocks smash the market again in 2025?

These stocks have delivered four or more times the return from the FTSE 100 index in 2024. Can they continue to outperform over the next 12 months?

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:
Runner standing at the starting point with 2025 year for starting in new year 2025 to achieve business planing and success concept.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

3i Group (LSE: III) and Marks and Spencer (LSE: MKS) have been two of the best-performing stocks in FTSE 100 this year. As I write this in late December, they’re up 48% and 40% respectively, year to date.

Can these red-hot stocks smash the market again next year? Let’s discuss.

A hot industry

Starting with private equity and infrastructure company 3i Group, I see many reasons to be bullish as we head towards 2025. For starters, private equity’s a really hot industry right now. All over the world today, high-net-worth investors are diversifying into alternative investments and private equity firms like 3i are benefitting.

Secondly, the company has plenty of momentum. One key driver here is Action – the European discount store chain 3i owns around 80% of. For the six-month period ended 30 September, Action’s sales were up 21% year on year. Meanwhile, EBITDA was up 26%.

Action is the major contributor to our returns and continues to produce sector-leading growth. With a strong business and financial model and significant white space to expand into, we believe it will continue to do so for many years to come.
3i Group half-year report

It’s worth noting that in the group’s recent H1 report, it said it has a good pipeline of high-quality realisations (disposals) for the next 12 months. It also said it has interesting potential opportunities in its investment pipeline.

Finally, the valuation remains low. Currently, the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio here is only 7.1. That compares to 40 for Blackstone, 20 for Apollo Global Management and 12 for Carlyle. Given the super-low valuation here, I wouldn’t be surprised if another company tried to buy 3i Group.

Putting this all together, I believe 3i shares have the potential to outperform the Footsie again in 2025 and are worth considering for a portfolio today. Assuming financial markets don’t freeze for some reason (a scenario that could hurt private equity firms), I think this company will continue to perform well.

Doing great things

As for Marks and Spencer, I have a little less conviction here. I do still like the company from an investment perspective. Right now, Marks and Spencer is doing great things in both food and clothing.

And revenues and profits are climbing as a result. For the year ending 31 March 2025, revenue and earnings per share are projected to rise about 5.6% and 16% respectively.

However, after the big share price rise this year, the valuation isn’t as attractive as it was. Currently, the P/E ratio’s 13.3 and that doesn’t leave a huge amount of room for multiple expansion, in my view.

Another issue to consider with Marks and Spencer is rising costs due to the recent National Insurance and minimum wage changes announced in the UK Budget. In November, the group said that it could face extra costs of around £120m next year.

Given that net profit last financial year was only £431m, that could be quite a big hit.

Given the valuation and cost risks, I’m not expecting huge returns from this stock in 2025. It could still outperform the FTSE 100 index though, so I think it’s worth considering.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

3 reasons to start a Stocks and Shares ISA in 2025, and they’re not all good ones!

| Alan Oscroft

Starting a Stocks and Shares ISA might be one of the best New Year's resolutions an investor can make. But…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could the TikTok ban send the Scottish Mortgage share price nosediving in 2025?

| Ben McPoland

This investor in Scottish Mortgage wonders whether the looming TikTok ban in the US in January will have much effect…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Will Tesco shares continue soaring in 2025?

| Paul Summers

Holders of Tesco shares will be hoping for a repeat of 2024's performance in 2025. Paul Summers wonders if they…

Read more »

Investing Articles

£20,000 invested in the FTSE 250 at the start of 2024 is now worth…

| Ben McPoland

Our writer takes a look at how the FTSE 250 index got on in 2024 and highlights a mid-cap tech…

Read more »

Investing Articles

1 monster Warren Buffett stock I plan to hold in my ISA for the next 10 Years

| Ben McPoland

Ben McPoland highlights a growth stock from Warren Buffett's portfolio that he's keen to buy on the dip early in…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could Chapel Down be a millionaire-maker penny share?

| Ben McPoland

The share price of Chapel Down (LON:CDGP) has soured this year. Is this a vintage opportunity for me to add…

Read more »

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

If an investor put £10k in the S&P 500 at the start of 2024, here’s what they’d have now

| Ben McPoland

Our writer takes a look at the handful of S&P 500 shares he has in his portfolio in order to…

Read more »

Dividend Shares

This could be among the best passive income shares for investors to consider right now

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith outlines a passive income stock with one of the highest yields in the stock market with 2025 just…

Read more »