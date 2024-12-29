Member Login
How I hope to turn £5k into £250k by holding this 10%-yielding FTSE passive income star

How I hope to turn £5k into £250k by holding this 10%-yielding FTSE passive income star

Harvey Jones is building a passive income stream from FTSE 100 stocks like ultra-high-yielder Phoenix Group Holdings. He says potential long-term gains are huge.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I'm a freelance personal finance journalist who writes for the Daily and Sunday Express, Reader's Digest, The National newspaper and of course, Motley Fool UK.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Passive income’s a simple concept, yet it can be challenging to fully grasp. Imagine earning a second income without actively working for it? I won’t get that on the jobs market, but I can get it by investing in top FTSE 100 income shares like Phoenix Group Holdings (LSE: PHNX).

Once I invest my money, the dividends should flow into my trading account, year after year, with little effort on my part.

With luck, that income will grow as Phoenix increases shareholder payouts over time. By reinvesting my dividends, I acquire more shares which, in turn, pay additional dividends, creating a virtuous cycle. The longer I stay invested, the more time my money has to compound and grow.

I plan to hold Phoenix shares for decades

While the concept’s appealing, it’s not without threats. First, the capital I invest is at risk. If the company’s strategy falters or it struggles financially, my shares could fall in value.

Second, dividends aren’t guaranteed. Companies need to generate enough cash to pay them, and this could pose a challenge for Phoenix. The company’s trailing dividend yield is a staggering 10.5%, forecast to hit 11% in 2025. That’s more than double the highest yields on cash or bonds. But is it sustainable?

Phoenix manages whole-of-life insurance policies, endowment plans, term assurance, annuities and pensions, investing more than £290bn on behalf of 12m customers. Brands include Standard Life, ReAssure and SunLife (although it’s considered offloading the latter).

The company has a strong track record of rewarding shareholders, increasing payouts in eight of the past 10 years.

Cash generation rose 5.8% to £950m in the first half of the current financial year. The board’s targeting up to £1.5bn for the full year. Yet it’s been a tough time for FTSE 100 financials since the pandemic. Phoenix’s share price has dropped 3.91% over the past year and 33.55% over five years, erasing much of the gains from dividends.

My dividends should compound and grow

At a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, the shares appear reasonably valued. But it’s not hard to envisage its shares trading sideways again in 2025, say, if interest rates remain high or the UK economy struggles.

I’ve £5,000 invested in Phoenix and I’m looking forward to receiving some juicy dividends next year, regardless of share price movements.

Now let’s consider a scenario, where I hold my shares for 30 years and the yield stayed at 11% (a big assumption, I know). If I reinvested every dividend, my £5,000 could be worth £114,461 by the end of that period.

That assumes the share price doesn’t rise at all. If it climbed at an average rate of 3% a year, my total return could hit a whopping £254,750. Not bad from an initial £5k.

Over three decades, anything can happen, which is why I diversify my investments across 15-20 FTSE 100 shares. Nonetheless, this calculation highlights the benefits of holding dividend stocks for the long term. I’m sticking with Phoenix and hope to bag that massive second income both through the ups and the downs of the shares.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has positions in Phoenix Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

