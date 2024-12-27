Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » How realistic is the 10%+ dividend yield from this FTSE 250 stock?

How realistic is the 10%+ dividend yield from this FTSE 250 stock?

The FTSE 250 is brimming over with forecast dividend yields of 10% and even higher as we head into 2025. Can they keep going?

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

FTSE 250 stocks are supposed to be about growth, while the FTSE 100 is where we look for dividends, right?

But right now, the smaller-cap index is home to some huge double-digit dividends. With annual FTSE 100 returns averaging 6.9% in the past 20 years, we surely have to sit up and take note of anything over 10%.

Today I’m looking at abrdn (LSE: ABDN) after its share price has plunged 23% in 2024. The fall has pushed the forward dividend yield up as high as 10.5%.

What it does

Abrdn is an asset manager, catering for institutional and retail markets. At the end of its third quarter at 30 September, it had assets under management and administration (AUMA) of £506.7bn. That was up 2% year to date.

The company formed from the 2017 merger of Standard Life and Aberdeen Asset Management. The resulting Standard Life Aberdeen was renamed during the great 2021 vowel shortage. Well, in 2021 anyway.

But very little has gone right since then. And despite an inital share price rise, we’ve seen a near constant fall to today.

Why it’s down

Losing some key customers in part kicked off the share price slide.

Lloyds Banking Group was the highest profile deserter. It withdrew £109bn of assets from abrdn, on the grounds that the combined company was now a competitor for Lloyds’ own insurance products.

Wind forward to 2022 and abrdn recorded a loss per share, and then only just scraped above zero in 2023.

Meanwhile, the company has kept its dividend at 14.6p per share every year since 2020, after slashing it from 2019’s 21.6p that year. That’s with earnings coming nowhere near covering it.

What next?

After this tale of woe, I can’t possibly be considering buying any shares, can I? Well, I don’t think the outlook is as bad as it might be painted.

Today, the broker consensus is against abrdn, though it looks like the City might be warming to it a little. The analysts’ average price target is, at least, above where it is now. As I write, the abrdn share price stands at 138p. And the 158p target would mean a 14% rise.

Also, high dividend yields aren’t so rare at the moment. I reckon the whole asset management sector could turn out to be undervalued.

Over in the FTSE 100, M&G is on a forecast yield of 10.3%, which isn’t far behind. Forecasts suggest earnings for this year also won’t cover the dividend. But we should see cover by 2025 in this case.

Will I buy?

I’m actually torn here, as I do think we could see a better year next year. And uncovered dividends aren’t always such a big deal in this kind of business, which can often see volatile cash flows.

If the company comes up with that 10% dividend this year, and makes positive noises about its cash outlook, I could see the stock beating broker targets.

I’ll pass on it, however, as I see other big dividends out there with less risk.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc and M&g Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

The flag of the United States of America flying in front of the Capitol building
Investing Articles

3 top S&P 500 growth shares to consider buying for a Stocks and Shares ISA in 2025

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Edward Sheldon has picked out three S&P 500 stocks that he believes will provide attractive returns for investors in the…

Read more »

Growth Shares

Can the red hot Scottish Mortgage share price smash the FTSE 100 again in 2025?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

The Scottish Mortgage share price moved substantially higher in 2024. Edward Sheldon expects further gains next year and in the…

Read more »

Inflation in newspapers
Investing Articles

2 inflation-resistant growth stocks to consider buying in 2025

| Stephen Wright

Rising prices are back on the macroeconomic radar, meaning growth prospects are even more important for investors looking for stocks…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Why I’ll be avoiding BT shares like the plague in 2025

| Stephen Wright

BT shares are currently around 23% below the average analyst price target for the stock. But Stephen Wright doesn’t see…

Read more »

Warren Buffett at a Berkshire Hathaway AGM
Investing Articles

5 Warren Buffett investing moves I’ll make in 2025

| Christopher Ruane

I’m planning to channel Warren Buffett in 2025. I won’t necessarily buy the same stocks as him, but I’ll track…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s why 2025 could be make-or-break for this FTSE 100 stock

| Stephen Wright

Diageo is renowned for having some of the strongest brands of any FTSE 100 company. But Stephen Wright thinks it’s…

Read more »

Investing Articles

1 massive Stocks and Shares ISA mistake to avoid in 2025!

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones kept making the same investment mistake in 2024. Now he aims to put it right when buying companies…

Read more »

Value Shares

Can Lloyds shares double investors’ money in 2025?

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Lloyds shares look dirt cheap today. But are they cheap enough to be able to double in price in 2025?…

Read more »