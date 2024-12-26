Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Dividend Shares » How to invest £20,000 in 2025 to generate safe passive income

How to invest £20,000 in 2025 to generate safe passive income

It’s easy to generate passive income from the stock market today. Here’s how Edward Sheldon thinks investors should build an income portfolio in 2025.

Posted by
Edward Sheldon, CFA
Based in London, Edward is a CFA-qualified investment analyst/writer who has clients all over the world. Before launching his own investment writing business in 2017, he spent 15 years working in private wealth management and institutional asset management. Edward takes an active approach to investing, managing his own individual stock portfolio. He likes to invest in high-quality companies that are poised to benefit from powerful long-term trends, and capable of generating market-beating returns. You can find more of his views, along with his portfolio holdings, at topshelfinvestments.substack.com
Published
| More on:
Passive income text with pin graph chart on business table

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Generating passive income is a goal that many British investors share. From retirees to younger investors, lots of people are looking to generate some cash flow from their investments.

While I’m not personally looking for income yet (I’m in the growth phase of investing), I often think about how I’d build a safe passive income stream if I was seeking cash flow, which is what a lot of investors are after. With that in mind, here’s a look at how I think they should go about investing £20k for income in 2025.

Straight into an ISA

My first suggestion would be to put that money into a Stocks and Shares ISA. The reason I’d do this is that any income generated within the account would be tax-free.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

Spreading my money around

Next, I think investors should look to spread their money out over a range of different dividend stocks. These give shareholders regular cash payments out of company profits.

Assuming they didn’t already own any income shares, they should probably look to put the £20k into 10 to 15 different stocks. If they owned this many stocks and a couple underperformed they’d probably still do okay.

Focusing on company fundamentals

In terms of how to choose the stocks, I’d look for a few things.

First, I’d suggest looking for companies with long-term growth potential. One thing I’ve learnt is that if you invest in a company with poor prospects, it often ends in tears, even if the dividend yield is originally attractive.

Next, focus on companies with high dividend coverage ratios. This ratio measures a company’s earnings per share against its dividends per share and it can indicate how safe a company’s dividend payout is.

Generally speaking, a ratio above two is great, while a ratio above 1.5 is acceptable. If a ratio is near or below one, it’s a red flag.

I’d also suggest looking for companies with solid balance sheets. If a company is saddled with debt, it can lead to a dividend cut because interest payments always take priority over dividend payments.

Finally, I’d generally avoid stocks with very high dividend yields (9%+). Often, a high yield is a warning sign of something wrong and a dividend cut ahead.

I’d focus on stocks offering yields of between 4% and 7%. These yields tend to be safer than spectacularly high ones.

A top income stock?

One stock that meets this criteria today is pharma giant GSK (LSE: GSK). As a developer of medicines and vaccines, I think it has significant potential in a world in which the population is growing and ageing.

And the income on offer looks attractive — the yield is just under 5%.

Meanwhile, dividend coverage is healthy. For 2025, earnings per share are projected to be 155p, easily covering the forecast dividend payment of 60p (a dividend coverage ratio of 2.6).

As for the balance sheet, it looks reasonable. Admittedly, it had net debt of £12.8bn at 30 September, but I think this is manageable.

Of course, this stock has its risks. One to consider is the appointment of RFK Jr as US health secretary (he’s a notorious vaccine sceptic).

Overall though, I think GSK has potential as a passive income play. For anyone seeking income, I think it’s worth considering.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Edward Sheldon has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended GSK. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

