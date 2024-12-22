Member Login
My 5 BIGGEST Stocks and Shares ISA investments for 2025 and beyond

Zaven Boyrazian shares his largest Stocks and Shares ISA investments made this year. Each has explosive growth potential, but they come at a cost.

Zaven Boyrazian, MSc
Zaven is an equity investment analyst. Specialising in corporate valuation, he employs a modern take on the principles set out by Benjamin Graham to identify hidden value in companies that are making the world a better place. Zaven has previously worked in the aerospace and video game industries, holding a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering, a Master's degree in Investment Management, and has passed the Level 2 CFA exam.
Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

2024’s been a fantastic year for my Stocks and Shares ISA. Thanks to some prudent stock picking throughout 2022 and 2023, it’s grown just shy of 40% since January. And while valuations are once again starting to look a bit rich, I’ve still been steadily drip feeding capital into the stock market throughout the year.

Some of this money went to brand new positions in companies like Axon Enterprise, CrowdStrike and, most recently, Toast. But the bulk of it was allocated to businesses I already own and love. As such, my five largest investments this year were in Shopify (NYSE:SHOP), Arista Networks, Intuitive Surgical, Mercadolibre, and Veeva Systems.

Investing in US growth

Sadly, high-quality growth rarely goes ignored. So it doesn’t take more than a quick glance at these businesses to realise none of the stocks are trading at a cheap valuation – at least not since 2022. As such, volatility’s often the price of entry when investing in US growth stocks.

However, while there are a lot of valuations that don’t make much sense, these businesses are priced high on the back of largely reasonable expectations. Take Shopify as an example. The e-commerce platform has transformed itself into a cash-generating machine, delivering consistent profitability and ever-widening free cash flow margins.

Since the start of 2024, gross merchandise volume (GMV) moving through its platform has landed just shy of $200bn versus around $160bn a year ago – a 25% jump. GMV’s currently running with a lot of momentum, with September marking the fifth consecutive quarter of more than 20% growth.

This has subsequently translated into a 26% revenue expansion that’s been accelerating since January. And when pairing this with operating margins expanding from 7.1% to 13.1% in the space of a year, it’s not hard to understand why the stock’s outperformed in 2024, climbing by almost 60% year-to-date.

Accelerating growth obviously won’t last forever. But if profit margins continue to rise and meet the mature industry average of 24%, today’s valuation, while still rich, isn’t completely ludicrous, in my opinion.

Balance risk with reward

Even if Shopify’s valuation can be justified, it’s still based on margin expansion expectations. As usual, there are no guarantees that management will succeed in its long-term strategy. Competition from the likes of Amazon’s certainly giving Shopify a run for its money. On the merchant services side of the business, it has to compete with some pretty powerful rivals like Salesforce.

To tackle this, the firm deliberately targets mid-market-sized firms. After all, 10 years from now, these could grow into enterprise-scale customers already locked into Shopify’s ecosystem.

It’s a nice, forward-thinking strategy. However, it’s also reliant on these customers sticking around and not switching to competitors if Shopify’s technology fails to meet enterprise customer needs.

It’s a similar story to the other growth stocks I’ve been buying this year. Each trade at a valuation that’s built on expectations of future performance, which may not come to pass if they can’t overcome the threats lurking around their businesses.

Nevertheless, their impressive track records make me cautiously optimistic about their long-term potential, even at today’s prices. That’s why I think investors with a tolerance for volatility should consider taking a closer look.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Zaven Boyrazian has positions in Arista Networks, Axon Enterprise, Intuitive Surgical, MercadoLibre, Shopify, Toast, and Veeva Systems. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Amazon, Arista Networks, Axon Enterprise, CrowdStrike, Intuitive Surgical, MercadoLibre, Salesforce, Shopify, Toast, and Veeva Systems. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

