3 investing mistakes to avoid when buying UK shares for 2025

Jon Smith flags up several points for investors to note when it comes to thinking about which UK shares to buy for the year ahead.

Jon Smith
Jon is an experienced private investor from London. He specializes in macroeconomics with his articles often incorporating the state of the economy into specific stock recommendations.
Number three written on white chat bubble on blue background

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

With just a couple of weeks left of 2024, many investors are thinking and planning ahead for next year. Given the valuation of many UK shares versus US peers, I imagine that there will be plenty of chatter about where to invest.

Yet as someone that’s been involved in the stock market for many years, there are a few key mistakes to avoid on this front.

Don’t confuse the index with individual stocks

The FTSE 100 hit all-time highs earlier this year. Next year, I believe the index will trade even higher, possibly above 9,000 points. Due to this, some investors might shy away from buying FTSE 100 shares, arguing that it’s too expensive or that buying something at all-time highs isn’t a smart move.

This thinking confuses the index performance with stock performance. Even though the FTSE 100 might be at highs, there’s still value in individual stocks. It doesn’t mean all FTSE 100 shares are at all-time highs and overvalued.

So the mistake to avoid here is to not invest because someone thinks the index is overvalued. With the right research, opportunities can always be found for good value stocks.

The issue with REITs

Some investors will look at UK property real-estate investment trusts (REITs) as a cheap area to buy. They’ll flag up the fact that for several, the net asset value (NAV) of the portfolio is higher than the share price. In some cases, this can be a 20%-40% discount.

For example, consider the Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust (LSE:SREI). The current dividend yield’s 6.73%, with the stock up 10% over the past year. The share price currently trades at a 19% discount to the NAV. It was last equal to the NAV back in late 2016.

It’s true that in the long term the share price should rise to around the same level as the NAV. Yet this can take several (indeed many) years to happen!

One reason why this REIT has the discrepancy is because commercial real estate’s fallen out of favour with investors over the past couple of years. The shift towards more flexible working since the pandemic has caused some to sell property shares, even though the value of the REIT portfolio hasn’t materially reduced.

Of course, the generous dividend yield’s still attractive for income investors. The trust has increased dividend per share payments for several years. But I feel it would be a mistake to consider this stock purely on the expectation of a share price rally back to the NAV in 2025.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice.

Looking at 2024 themes

Some areas in the market did very well in 2024. For example, the banking sector. Yet not all themes will play out the same way next year. Banks are likely going to come under more pressure with interest rates getting cut from countries like the UK and US in 2025.

The rise of AI in 2024 is a theme that could continue next year. But the point is not to assume that just because one sector did well last year that history will repeat itself in 2025.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Jon Smith has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

