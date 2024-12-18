Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » UK stocks are 52% discounted, says Goldman Sachs

UK stocks are 52% discounted, says Goldman Sachs

With UK stocks staggeringly cheap right now, this Fool took the chance to add one unloved FTSE 100 share to his ISA portfolio.

Posted by
Ben McPoland
Ben is an investment writer. He's been managing his own pension and ISA portfolios for a number of years. His approach aims to balance growth and income styles of investing.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

We all know that UK stocks are currently undervalued compared to those listed elsewhere, particularly booming New York. But Goldman Sachs really lays bare how cheap!

According to analysts at the bank, shares on the London Stock Exchange now trade at a 52% discount to their US counterparts. For some sectors, it’s even higher. Yikes.

Worrying trend

I won’t get into the weeds about how this has happened (a whole book could be written about the topic). But the old phrase, “The US innovates, Europe regulates“, probably gets to the heart of the matter.

In a nutshell, overregulation and taxes (particularly stamp duty on the purchase of UK shares) leads to reduced liquidity, which can lead to lower valuations.

The consequences are alarming. In 2024, 88 companies have delisted or transferred their primary listing from London’s main market, but only 18 have taken their place. Bloomberg says this will be the highest year for UK de-listings since 2010.

Equipment rental company Ashtead Group is the latest to bid farewell to London in favour of New York. Named after the village in Surrey, England, it’ll even rebrand as Sunbelt Rentals.

Wiser heads needed

There have been some reforms, but clearly more will be needed. Wise — a genuine London-listed fintech innovator with a £10.5bn market cap that floated in 2021 — isn’t even in the FTSE 100!

From what I can gather, Wise has to actively apply to a new category that ensures it meets enhanced and stringent regulatory requirements. Perhaps it won’t even bother with the paperwork to join the Footsie.

Unfortunately, I think it’ll take a bigger fish than Ashtead for policymakers to really start taking this seriously. If oil giant Shell (the UK’s second-largest listed firm) upped sticks, that would probably mark a turning point.

Shell has often traded at a discount to US-listed peers. Meanwhile, Donald Trump has promised to “drill, baby, drill“, over there, while Europe is going the other way. Therefore, the US would seem to me to be a logical move for Shell and its shareholders over the long term.

Opportunities galore

Of course, a company’s potential for global expansion is primarily driven by its strategic vision and competitive positioning, rather than where it’s listed.

So the flip side to all this is that there are almost certainly many bargains about in the UK market today.

One stock that I think is very undervalued right now is JD Sports Fashion (LSE: JD). The share price has crashed 41% year to date.

Like most retailers, JD Sport’s been hit by weaker consumer spending. And growth issues at Nike, its key partner, certainly haven’t helped. Nike’s products are generally higher-margin, so ongoing weakness at the US sportwear giant continues to be a problem.

However, the stock now trades on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 6.6. Granted, there are consumer spending and Nike-specific risks, but that rock-bottom valuation looks far too cheap to me.

The company has a very strong brand, profitable business, and a growing global (and online) presence. And its strategic partnerships with Nike and Adidas give it a competitive edge over rivals.

I think this uber-cheap FTSE 100 stock is worth considering for 2025 and beyond. I recently adding some JD Sports shares to my own ISA portfolio.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Ben McPoland has positions in Ashtead Group Plc and JD Sports Fashion. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Ashtead Group Plc, Nike, and Wise Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Up 107% in 2024, can this FTSE 250 star keep soaring?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane looks at a FTSE 250 share that has more than doubled in price so far in 2024 and…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could 2025 be a great year for the stock market?

| Christopher Ruane

2024 has been a record-breaking year in the stock market on both sides of the pond. Our writer explains the…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

An investor buying £10,000 of IAG shares at the start of 2024 would now have this much!

| Paul Summers

Anyone who had the courage to buy IAG shares at the beginning of the year will be sitting pretty right…

Read more »

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

Might Netflix snap up this household name from the FTSE 250?

| Ben McPoland

The ITV share price has been rising over the past few weeks due to takeover speculation. Should I buy this…

Read more »

Growth Shares

2 value shares with notably low P/B ratios

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out some potential value shares that have price-to-book (P/B) ratios below one at the moment.

Read more »

Investing Articles

Top FTSE 100 shares poised to benefit from artificial intelligence in 2025

| Mark Hartley

While US investors are tripping over themselves to grab the latest AI stocks, our writer looks for opportunities closer to…

Read more »

US Stock

This S&P 500 stock could rise 57% in 2025, according to Goldman Sachs

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Shares in this well-known S&P 500 tech company can currently be snapped up for $61. Analysts at Goldman Sachs reckon…

Read more »

BUY AND HOLD spelled in letters on top of a pile of books. Alongside is a piggy bank in glasses. Buy and hold is a popular long term stock and shares strategy.
Investing Articles

£5,000 in savings? Here’s how investors can consider using that to target £2,272 a year of passive income from HSBC shares!

| Simon Watkins

HSBC shares deliver an excellent yield, look undervalued on key measures I trust most, and the banking business seems set…

Read more »