Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Here’s how I’m preparing for a 2025 stock market crash

Here’s how I’m preparing for a 2025 stock market crash

The idea of a stock market crash in 2025 might seem unthinkable. But crashes have a habit of happening when few expect them.

Posted by
Alan Oscroft
Alan is a freelance writer who began writing for The Motley Fool in the late 1990s. He has been a private investor for more 30 years, and has explored a number of strategies, settling on high-yielding blue-chip shares.
Published
| More on:
New year resolutions 2025 on desk. 2025 resolutions list with notebook, coffee cup on table.

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Is there likely to be a stock market crash at some point next year? Looking at the valuations of individual FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 stocks makes me think not.

Some are highly priced and might be heading for a fall. But most are valued below their long-term trends, and below the Footsie average.

But then I look over at the US stock market, and I start to think we could be in for some big falls over there. When Wall Street sneezes, London can catch a cold.

S&P 500 records

The S&P 500 has smashed through all-time records this year. At the time of writing, it’s up 27% year-to-date and just a few points short of yet another high.

The tech-laden Nasdaq‘s up 34% in the same time. And it’s just set a new intra-day record above 20,100 points. By the time you read this, both indexes might already be in previously uncharted territory again.

And though most US analysts are bullish, cracks are starting to show. This week the word from US brokerage Stifel is: “The environment does not appear conducive to continued equity mania“.

Avoiding US stocks

If the S&P 500 or Nasdaq hit a correction in 2025, I’d expect UK stocks to fall. Not as far maybe, but world stock markets seem to work that way. One of them drops, then the next one to open has a sell-off, just in case. And so it spreads…

I’ll avoid US stocks, at least until I see how 2025 starts to pan out. So I won’t, for example, be buying Nvidia, up 165% in 2024 and valued at over $3.2trn. And I’ll hold no Tesla stock, currently on a forecast price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of more than 200.

I probably wouldn’t go very far in trying to avoid UK companies with US exposure.

Safety moat

But I am more likely to seek out stocks that focus mainly on the UK and Europe. That includes some like Lloyds Banking Group (LSE: LLOY), which I already hold.

After the financial crisis, Lloyds withdrew from the riskier international and corporate banking businesses. Instead, it reshaped as a domestic retail bank, and the UK’s biggest mortgage lender.

That brings its own risks, like falling lending margins as the Bank of England slowly reduces base rates. There’s also potential pain from car loan misselling investigations at the moment.

But with Lloyds shares having fallen in the past few months and now on a forward P/E of only 8.5, I think a lot of the risk’s already in the price. If we have a slump, I might top up.

Don’t panic!

My key approach going into 2025 amid signs that we might see a pull-back in the stock market is essentially… don’t panic, and avoid taking unnecessary risks.

The positive thing I’ll do is save as much cash as I can, and let it build in my Stocks and Shares ISA. In the event of a crash, I want to be among the ones hoovering up cheap shares.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Alan Oscroft has positions in Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Lloyds Banking Group Plc, Nvidia, and Tesla. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

UK stocks are 52% discounted, says Goldman Sachs

| Ben McPoland

With UK stocks staggeringly cheap right now, this Fool took the chance to add one unloved FTSE 100 share to…

Read more »

A pastel colored growing graph with rising rocket.
Investing Articles

Up 107% in 2024, can this FTSE 250 star keep soaring?

| Christopher Ruane

Christopher Ruane looks at a FTSE 250 share that has more than doubled in price so far in 2024 and…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Could 2025 be a great year for the stock market?

| Christopher Ruane

2024 has been a record-breaking year in the stock market on both sides of the pond. Our writer explains the…

Read more »

Young mixed-race woman jumping for joy in a park with confetti falling around her
Investing Articles

An investor buying £10,000 of IAG shares at the start of 2024 would now have this much!

| Paul Summers

Anyone who had the courage to buy IAG shares at the beginning of the year will be sitting pretty right…

Read more »

Happy young plus size woman sitting at kitchen table and watching tv series on tablet computer
Investing Articles

Might Netflix snap up this household name from the FTSE 250?

| Ben McPoland

The ITV share price has been rising over the past few weeks due to takeover speculation. Should I buy this…

Read more »

Growth Shares

2 value shares with notably low P/B ratios

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith points out some potential value shares that have price-to-book (P/B) ratios below one at the moment.

Read more »

Investing Articles

Top FTSE 100 shares poised to benefit from artificial intelligence in 2025

| Mark Hartley

While US investors are tripping over themselves to grab the latest AI stocks, our writer looks for opportunities closer to…

Read more »

US Stock

This S&P 500 stock could rise 57% in 2025, according to Goldman Sachs

| Edward Sheldon, CFA

Shares in this well-known S&P 500 tech company can currently be snapped up for $61. Analysts at Goldman Sachs reckon…

Read more »