Member Login
Home » Investing Articles » Up 15% in a month! Is it time I showed this overlooked FTSE value share some love?

Up 15% in a month! Is it time I showed this overlooked FTSE value share some love?

Harvey Jones has never paid Sainsbury’s shares much attention but now he’s beginning to wonder whether that’s a mistake. He’s finding plenty to like here.

Posted by
Harvey Jones
I'm a freelance personal finance journalist who writes for the Daily and Sunday Express, Reader's Digest, The National newspaper and of course, Motley Fool UK.
Published
| More on:

Image source: Getty Images

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

Read More

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.

Some FTSE 100 stocks seem to be a little low on investor love. I can’t help thinking Sainsbury’s (LSE: SBRY) is one of them.

As the UK’s second biggest grocery chain, it lives in the shadow of sector leader Tesco. It’s increased market share faster than any rival over the last year but today’s 15.9% remains well short of Tesco’s 28.1%.

Sainsbury’s has Asda, Aldi and Lidl breathing down its neck, with respective shares of 12.3%, 10.3% and 7.4% respectively. It’s not an easy place to be.

The share price is suddenly on the up

Also, there’s a wider feeling that the UK grocery sector’s so competitive, investors can struggle to find value here. Sainsbury’s shares will have their good times and bad times, but will they ever smash it?

Yet suddenly they’ve jumped 15.83% in the last month. They’re still down 5.72% over one year, but even so. What’s happening?

On 7 November, the board reiterated guidance for strong underlying full-year profit growth, helped by improving grocery volumes and a stronger second-half performance from Argos. Full-year free cash flow generation should be strong too, which bodes well for dividend growth. Today’s trailing yield of 4.74% is forecast to hit 4.82% next year and 5.14% in 2026.

That easily beats the Tesco traiing yield of 3.23%, although there’s a reason why that’s relatively low. The Tesco share price has smashed it over the last year, climbing 28.72%. It’s up a blockbuster 64.24% over two (Sainsbury’s rose 26.04% over the latter timescale).

Sainsbury’s is cheaper though, trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 times earnings. Tesco’s P/E has climbed to 15.72%. Given Tesco’s stellar run, now may be the time to invest in Sainsbury’s instead.

I think Tesco shares have run their course for now

Last month, RBC Capital Markets took that exact view. It labelled Sainsbury’s Outperform with a 300p price target. If correct, that’s up 8.45% from today’s 276.6p

RBC praised Sainsbury’s for resetting its price/value proposition, and generating more than £1bn of cost savings in just three years. It expects more of the same over the next three years. Like me, it thinks the Sainsbury’s valuation looks “undemanding”.

RBC slapped a Sector Perform rating on Tesco with a 375p price target, broadly in line with today’s 374.4p. It said Tesco may also struggle to boost its market share from here. It’s not easy being top dog.

Personally, I’d expect the big grocery chains to have a tough year, as recession fears return. Labour’s Budget National Insurance hikes will hit the sector hard. Tesco employs more than 300,000 and Sainsbury’s more than 150,000. The 6.7% hike to the minimum wage won’t help. Nor will sticky inflation, now forecast to hit 3% next year.

So I was curious to see that Kantar reckons UK supermarket sales are set to surpass £13bn in December for the first time. I’ve underrated Sainsbury’s. Now I’ll now consider showing it some love and adding the shares to my portfolio in January.

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be assessed. Consider taking independent financial advice.

Harvey Jones has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended J Sainsbury Plc and Tesco Plc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Investing Articles

The Bunzl share price drops 5% after today’s update. Is this now a screaming buy?

| Harvey Jones

Does this morning's surprise drop in the Bunzl share price provide the opportunity Harvey Jones has been waiting for to…

Read more »

Investing Articles

As the Ocado share price plunges 57% should I buy more?

| Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones has learned some harsh lessons at the hands of the Ocado share price in 2025. Does he have…

Read more »

Runner standing at the starting point with 2025 year for starting in new year 2025 to achieve business planing and success concept.
Investing Articles

Considering a Stocks and Shares ISA in 2025? Here’s why they’re so popular in the UK

| Mark Hartley

For those new to investing, a Stocks and Shares ISA can be a great place to start. Our writer explains…

Read more »

Investing For Beginners

Buying £350 a month of UK stocks for 9 years could give an investor this

| Jon Smith

Jon Smith explains how a £55k+ portfolio could be built by an investor in under a decade from picking the…

Read more »

Investing Articles

This FTSE 250 takeover target is up 17% in a month but still has a P/E below 10 and 6.83% yield!

| Harvey Jones

The ITV share price has been a turn-off for years, but the FTSE 250 stock has woken out of its…

Read more »

Renewable energies concept collage
Investing Articles

What’s the first FTSE 250 stock I’ll buy in 2025?

| Alan Oscroft

I'm increasingly drawn to the smaller-cap shares of the FTSE 250 as we head to 2025. These are some of…

Read more »

Investing Articles

Here’s why I’m avoiding shares in UK housebuilders like the plague

| Stephen Wright

With strong growth prospects, low P/E multiples, and high dividend yields, shares in UK housebuilders look attractive. But is there…

Read more »

Investing Articles

These are my top 3 superstar passive income stocks going into 2025!

| Simon Watkins

Three of my passive income holdings have an unbeatable combination of high yield, share price undervaluation, and earnings growth going…

Read more »