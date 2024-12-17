For those new to investing, a Stocks and Shares ISA can be a great place to start. Our writer explains how they work and the various factors to consider.

Considering a Stocks and Shares ISA in 2025? Here’s why they’re so popular in the UK

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

A Stocks and Shares ISA is popular among UK residents because it provides a tax-free investing opportunity. In most cases, account holders can invest up to £20k a year without paying tax on the capital gains.

Please note that tax treatment depends on the individual circumstances of each client and may be subject to change in future. The content in this article is provided for information purposes only. It is not intended to be, neither does it constitute, any form of tax advice. Readers are responsible for carrying out their own due diligence and for obtaining professional advice before making any investment decisions.

For novice investors, it can be difficult to make meaningful gains in the first year or two. A learning curve is a necessary part of the journey but it can limit the returns one makes.

That’s why it’s critical to try to reduce outgoings as much as possible.

With an ISA, investing becomes far more attractive and accessible to newcomers.

Is this type of ISA right for me?

There are many ISA providers in the UK, including banks, building societies and specialised financial outfits. For most people, opening an ISA with their existing bank is the easiest option.

The 2024 annual ISA limit of £20,000 didn’t change in the recent October Budget. This means it’ll remain one of the most tax-efficient savings accounts in the UK in 2025 and beyond.

However, some investors may prefer the additional tax benefits offered by a self-invested personal pension (SIPP). This account is more focused on retirement but with more restrictions on withdrawals.

Building a portfolio

With an ISA, UK investors have many investment options made available to them. These include all types of assets, from commodities such as gold to bonds, mutual funds and individual stocks.

Dividend stocks are a popular choice to harness the power of compounding returns. With a percentage of the investment returned regularly, shareholders can reinvest these dividends and grow their pot.

However, dividends aren’t guaranteed and can be reduced, so it’s important to choose stocks with a long history of growth. Many such stocks exist on the London Stock Exchange, with the most reliable known as dividend aristocrats.

A dividend hero

Consider the City of London Investment Trust (LSE: CTY), a popular FTSE 100 dividend stock. It pays out quarterly and has been increasing dividends annually for over 50 years.

Its growth is slow but it has a 4.7% yield, higher than the FTSE 100 average.

The key attraction is the stable price and reliability of payments. It’s only up 108% in the past 10 years but has experienced very little volatility. It also has a low price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 7.3, suggesting it’s currently trading at good value.

These factors make it a potentially strong candidate for compounding via dividend reinvestment.

However, with a concentration of UK stocks, it’s very exposed to the domestic economy. A downturn could hurt the share price, which could limit the following periods’ dividend growth.

To limit losses from a single event it pays to diversify across several stocks in different regions and industries.

Final thoughts

It’s important to keep in mind the risks and consider the specific tax implications of an ISA.

When searching potential providers, investors should check for any hidden fees and or any limitations on the account. Also, it’s advisable not to exceed the annual ISA allowance as this could lead to further costs and complications.

With the tax benefits in mind, I think it’s worth considering a Stocks and Shares ISA for tax-free growth. It’s a popular choice that has proven successful for many investors aiming to secure generational wealth beyond their retirement.