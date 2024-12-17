Member Login
Considering a Stocks and Shares ISA in 2025? Here’s why they’re so popular in the UK

For those new to investing, a Stocks and Shares ISA can be a great place to start. Our writer explains how they work and the various factors to consider.

Mark Hartley
Mark is an IT professional with a background in financial technology. He developed an interest in stocks and investments while working as a systems analyst for one of the largest interdealer brokers in London. He is enthusiastic about emerging industries like fintech, biotech, AI, and renewable energy.
A Stocks and Shares ISA is popular among UK residents because it provides a tax-free investing opportunity. In most cases, account holders can invest up to £20k a year without paying tax on the capital gains.

For novice investors, it can be difficult to make meaningful gains in the first year or two. A learning curve is a necessary part of the journey but it can limit the returns one makes.

That’s why it’s critical to try to reduce outgoings as much as possible.

With an ISA, investing becomes far more attractive and accessible to newcomers.

Is this type of ISA right for me?

There are many ISA providers in the UK, including banks, building societies and specialised financial outfits. For most people, opening an ISA with their existing bank is the easiest option.

The 2024 annual ISA limit of £20,000 didn’t change in the recent October Budget. This means it’ll remain one of the most tax-efficient savings accounts in the UK in 2025 and beyond.

However, some investors may prefer the additional tax benefits offered by a self-invested personal pension (SIPP). This account is more focused on retirement but with more restrictions on withdrawals.

Building a portfolio

With an ISA, UK investors have many investment options made available to them. These include all types of assets, from commodities such as gold to bonds, mutual funds and individual stocks.

Dividend stocks are a popular choice to harness the power of compounding returns. With a percentage of the investment returned regularly, shareholders can reinvest these dividends and grow their pot.

However, dividends aren’t guaranteed and can be reduced, so it’s important to choose stocks with a long history of growth. Many such stocks exist on the London Stock Exchange, with the most reliable known as dividend aristocrats.

A dividend hero

Consider the City of London Investment Trust (LSE: CTY), a popular FTSE 100 dividend stock. It pays out quarterly and has been increasing dividends annually for over 50 years. 

Its growth is slow but it has a 4.7% yield, higher than the FTSE 100 average.

The key attraction is the stable price and reliability of payments. It’s only up 108% in the past 10 years but has experienced very little volatility. It also has a low price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 7.3, suggesting it’s currently trading at good value.

These factors make it a potentially strong candidate for compounding via dividend reinvestment.

However, with a concentration of UK stocks, it’s very exposed to the domestic economy. A downturn could hurt the share price, which could limit the following periods’ dividend growth. 

To limit losses from a single event it pays to diversify across several stocks in different regions and industries. 

Final thoughts

It’s important to keep in mind the risks and consider the specific tax implications of an ISA. 

When searching potential providers, investors should check for any hidden fees and or any limitations on the account. Also, it’s advisable not to exceed the annual ISA allowance as this could lead to further costs and complications.

With the tax benefits in mind, I think it’s worth considering a Stocks and Shares ISA for tax-free growth. It’s a popular choice that has proven successful for many investors aiming to secure generational wealth beyond their retirement.

